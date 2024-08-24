Elevating conversations in rural areas to identify problems and solutions

“We have to look at this more regionally,” he said. “There are a lot of small towns in this beautiful part of the state that need housing, but there isn’t the bandwidth locally. People don’t have the time, resources or expertise to do that. We need to figure out a way to leverage the need more broadly to come up with solutions, like ‘Here’s a 40-unit housing footprint that can get approved and fast-tracked,’ and we get a development team that goes and builds 10 of them in these 10 small towns. We’ve got to think a little bit bigger than we have been.”