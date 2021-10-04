DULUTH – The state has reopened Saturday COVID-19 testing in Duluth, and more free testing sites have opened on the Iron Range, as infections continue to rise rapidly in the region.

"We are hearing numerous concerns from people about how difficult it has been to access COVID tests the last few weeks," Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County's public health director, said in a statement Monday. "We're grateful that people are doing the right thing and seeking out testing, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to do that."

Last week 9.3% of all COVID-19 tests in St. Louis County came back positive, according to federal data. That's nearly twice the positivity rate that is considered a warning sign of high community transmission and a higher rate than last year at this time.

The state-run saliva testing site at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center will double in size to offer about 1,000 tests per day and will again be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"With school back in session and activities moving indoors as the seasons change, testing remains an important tool for protecting our families and communities from COVID-19," Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a news release. "In addition to getting vaccinated, social distancing, masking and staying home when sick, we know testing can help us slow the spread of the COVID-19 and limit its negative impacts for individuals, families and communities."

There were 696 new COVID-19 infections reported in St. Louis County last week, one of the highest weekly totals since last year's fall and winter surge that killed hundreds of residents. Another 44 patients were hospitalized with the disease last week, leaving just one ICU bed in all of northeastern Minnesota available on Friday, according to state records.

Regional hospital capacity has been strained by the increase in COVID-19 patients, nearly all of whom are unvaccinated, as well as a high number of patients needing emergency care for other reasons.

About 77% of St. Louis County residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and demand for the shots has increased in recent months.

Including children who are not eligible for the vaccine, there are still 80,000 unvaccinated residents — 40% of the county.

