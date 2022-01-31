The Timberwolves played on without point guard D'Angelo Russell for a second consecutive game. They did so Sunday against Utah with Jordan McLaughlin starting at Russell's point position, with Jaylen Nowell and Anthony Edwards there to help out as well.

McLaughlin played 17 minutes in Russell's absence during Friday's 134-124 loss at Phoenix. He had played less than three minutes total in the three previous games after his return from the NBA's health and safety protocols.

He impressed Wolves coach Chris Finch with his hustle, including a play in which he dove across the court near the end of Friday's third quarter and tipped the ball to Edwards for a buzzer-beating shot.

"He hasn't really played like that this year," Finch said. "When you're struggling, those are the plays you have to make to try to get yourself going. He did an outstanding job."

Russell didn't play Friday or Sunday because of a shin contusion sustained Thursday at Golden State, McLaughlin and Edwards both were called upon at the point in Phoenix after Jaylen Nowell found early foul trouble.

Nowell replaced McLaughlin seven minutes into Sunday's game.

Edwards had a career-high 10 assists playing that role, but after Friday's game he said he doesn't like playing the point. He called himself "a scorer first" who'd rather not initiate the offense.

Before Sunday's game, Finch was asked what he can do to help get Edwards comfortable there if needed.

"Super simple: Get to your point-and-roll as quickly as you, get to the paint as quickly as you can," Finch said. "Then just try to make the right play. We don't need him to be orchestrating anything or overthinking what's going on out there. Just play with maybe a heightened sense of attack and that's it."

Injured lists grow

Wolves veteran Patrick Beverley missed his fifth consecutive game Sunday because of a sprained ankle and guard Josh Okogie didn't play either because of a quad contusion. The Jazz played without their two best players — injured Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert — and then lost coach Quin Snyder, too, after he went into the NBA's health and safety protocols Sunday afternoon.

Then the Jazz lost starter Joe Ingles to a leg injury midway through the second quarter, when he was helped to the locker room after a delay to treat him.

Jazz leading scorer Mitchell (25.5 points per game) didn't play because of concussion protocols and Gobert had a calf strain. Guard Trent Forrest was out because of a sprained ankle.

Taking the reins

Longtime assistant and former G League head coach Alex Jensen moved over a chair to coach for Snyder.

"It has been a hard couple of weeks without guys and coach," Jensen said before the game. "But we've been together. That's one of the advantages of being together a long time, the continuity of it all. Guys know what they're doing and the staff knows what we're doing. So hopefully it won't be too much different with Quin out. "

