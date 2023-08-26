Dale Schenian, who teamed with Curtis and Randy Sampson in 1994 to buy the defunct Canterbury Downs and reopen it as Canterbury Park, died Friday. He was 82.

A native of South St. Paul, Schenian is credited with helping preserve horse racing in Minnesota. Two years after Canterbury Downs closed in 1992, he and the Sampsons purchased the Shakopee track from financier Irwin Jacobs. It reopened for live racing in 1995 and has operated as Canterbury Park since then.

Schenian also supported Minnesota's thoroughbred breeding industry. He bred and raced some of Canterbury's most successful horses, including multiple stakes winner Crocrock and 2015 Horse of the Year Hold for More. Known at Canterbury as "Mr. Dale," Schenian continued to serve on the track's board of directors, most recently as vice chairman emeritus.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Vikings moves

The Vikings waived rookie tackle Chim Okorafor ahead of Saturday's preseason finale against Arizona and signed cornerback Jameson Houston. Okorafor joined the Vikings two weeks ago after starting training camp with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Benedictine College. Houston, a former starter at Baylor, played three games for the Eagles in 2020, but spent last season in the USFL and part of this year in the XFL.

Wind Chill loses in OT

The Minnesota Wind Chill lost in overtime to Salt Lake 19-18 in the American Ultimate Disc League semifinals at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Salt Lake sent the game into OT by scoring at the buzzer, with Joel Clutton tipping the disc in the final second to Elijah Jaime in the end zone.