CLEVELAND — Saturday's 3:10 p.m. game at Progressive Field will be a battle of last year's top two American League pitchers.

Cleveland's Shane Bieber, who won the AL Cy Young last season, will take on Twins' starter Kenta Maeda, who finished second behind Bieber in the 2020 award voting. Bieber is 4-3 this season with a 3.17 ERA. Fellow righthander Maeda is 2-2 with a 5.26 ERA. Maeda is also coming off a some groin discomfort felt in his most recent start this past week.

Check out the gamer from Friday's big win, plus the news and notes. Lineups for Saturday's game are as follows:

Twins:

1. Luis Arraez 2B

2. Josh Donaldson 3B

3. Max Kepler DH

4. Miguel Sano 1B

5. Alex Kirilloff RF

6. Willians Astudillo C

7. Trevor Larnach LF

8. Rob Refsnyder CF

9. Andrelton Simmons SS

Cleveland:

1. Cesar Hernandez 2B

2. Eddie Rosario LF

3. Jose Ramirez 3B

4. Franmil Reyes DH

5. Josh Naylor RF

6. Harold Ramirez CF

7. Jake Bauers 1B

8. Amed Rosario SS

9. Austin Hedges C