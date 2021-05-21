CLEVELAND – Alex Kirilloff has recovered from his sprained wrist, and was activated by the Twins for Friday's game here (6:10 p.m., BSN).

Kirilloff, who missed 16 games, homered the past two days while on a rehab stint at Class AAA St. Paul. He was hitting .214 with four homers for the Twins before the injury.

Randy Dobnak was called up from the Saints to pitch tonight's game against Tristan McKenzie. Dobnak was 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA for the Twins this season before being demoted. He had a 3.38 ERA in three starts in St. Paul.

Pitcher Bailey Ober who made his major league debut by pitching four innings on Tuesday in a victory over the White Sox, was sent to St. Paul, as was catcher Ben Rortvedt. Rortvedt had four singles in 25 at-bats.

The move leaves the Twins with just two catchers, Mitch Garver and Willians Astudillo.