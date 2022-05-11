A teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to the fatal shooting of a man in St. Paul that prompted a police raid in Minneapolis, where the teen's 22-year-old cousin, Amir Locke, was shot to death by police during a raid.

Mekhi C. Speed, who has since the shooting turned 18, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty as an adult in Ramsey County District Court to one of two second-degree murder counts and awaits sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

The plea did not include an agreement to the length of his sentence. The case in adult court has yet to be assigned to a judge.

Speed's killing of Otis R. Elder, 38, on Jan. 10 is the underlying case behind a no-knock warrant and predawn Minneapolis police raid on Feb. 2, when Locke was shot inside a downtown apartment. The state Attorney General's Office ruled in April that police were justified in shooting Locke, who displayed a gun as he emerged from under a blanket seconds after police burst in.

Speed was living in a different unit of the Bolero Flats Apartment Homes at 1117 S. Marquette Av., but had access to the apartment that was raided as part of the investigation into Elder's death. Locke was not a target of the investigation.

The sequence of events began last month when officers answered a 911 call in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood and found Elder in the street wounded in the back outside a music recording studio in the 500 block of N. Prior Avenue. He died about 30 minutes later at Regions Hospital.

A person speaking with Elder on the phone just before he was shot told police that "it sounded like Elder was conducting a drug transaction [and] the phone call then abruptly ended," according to the charges against Speed.

As their investigation progressed, St. Paul police filed standard applications for search warrant affidavits for three Bolero Flats apartments. Detectives were forced to resubmit the requests after the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) insisted on a no-knock entry as part of their puruit of Speed.

Police began looking for Speed on Jan. 24 and found him Sunday about 120 miles south of Minneapolis in Winona.

At the time of Elder's killing, court records show Speed was on supervised probation in Hennepin County for shooting a teenager in the leg outside a Brooklyn Park gas station in September 2020.