Counterpoint: Net metering of solar power is not outdated

Net metering is a policy that allows Minnesotans to take control of their energy needs, while making our grid more reliable and sustainable. Customer-produced solar electricity is generation we need now more than ever. By investing in solar on the local distribution grid, Minnesotan households and businesses minimize electricity transmission losses, create local jobs and make the energy system more resilient. The projects that cooperative and municipal utilities are now attacking generate long-term benefits to our communities and all energy consumers. Minnesota’s first-in-the-nation net metering program is simple, fair and effective — and with big goals for accelerating clean energy deployment, we should be using every tool available, not clinging onto an outdated utility model that benefits monopolies instead of Minnesotans.