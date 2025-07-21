Greater Minnesota

Inside a tiny Minnesota town’s fight to save its historic Catholic church

The 124-year-old Church of St. Bridget in De Graff is no longer “a sacred place of worship,” a July 1 declaration said.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 21, 2025 at 4:59PM
Residents in the small rural town of De Graff say they're pushing to save the Church of St. Bridget from demolition. (Jp Lawrence)

DE GRAFF, Minn. — It was tacked to the inside of the glass doors of St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, a single piece of paper declaring that the 124-year-old building was “no longer a sacred place for divine worship,” in anticipation of its sale.

The unassuming letter, issued July 1 by the Diocese of New Ulm, sparked a frantic, last-minute scramble by a small group of parishioners fighting to save St. Bridget and keep it open as a Catholic Church.

“This was the very last block between the church and the bulldozer,” said Brody Hale, a 39-year-old attorney and canon law consultant volunteering for the parishioners in this small town about 2½ hours due west of the Twin Cities.

In the race against a 10-day appeal window, Hale worked from 4 a.m. until nearly midnight drafting a petition to revoke the diocese’s decision. At the same time, Jean Byrne, a former parishioner who grew up in De Graff, rallied 25 people to sign on before driving to New Ulm on July 10 to deliver the appeal, mere hours before the deadline.

The Church of St. Bridget in De Graff, Minn., was part of a parish that was merged into one in Benson, about 10 minutes away, in 2022. (Jp Lawrence)

The church casts a monumental shadow in De Graff, a town with fewer than 100 residents. Its entry in the National Register of Historic Places notes that the red brick building is “unusually large for a town like De Graff.” The Gothic Revival church could hold 350, and the cross at the top of the 3½-story spire towers over the surrounding cornfields.

But the church has been mostly empty for years. In 2022, the De Graff parish merged with one in Benson, about 10 minutes away.

Like other churches in rural communities across Minnesota, St. Bridget’s in De Graff faces the demographic time bomb of a declining and aging population. Nearby Rosen has been fighting the merging of its Catholic parish with another one for years. And in northwest Minnesota, the Crookston Diocese deemed a shuttered Catholic church in Terrebonne, Minn., too expensive to repair and ordered it burned down in 2016.

The Diocese of New Ulm cites the De Graff church’s deteriorating condition and declining demographics as the reason for its closure.

A July 16 diocese statement to the Star Tribune acknowledged that decisions to merge parishes or close buildings are often painful, but said the church required “significant repairs that require resources beyond what is currently available.”

The closure decree itself lists the need for a new roof and bell tower, asbestos abatement, major tuckpointing, and a new heating system.

“It is not fair to let a small community’s former parish church fall into disrepair, especially in places where, due to the sad shift in demographics and limited resources, it can no longer afford its upkeep,” Bishop Chad W. Zielinski of the Diocese of New Ulm in the statement.

Residents said they discovered a letter declaring Church of St. Bridget in De Graff, Minn., as no longer a sacred place to worship, on July 1, 2025. (Jp Lawrence)

Parishioners question the severity of these claims. They say the two furnaces are in working order and that a contractor recently inspected the roof and found only a few cracked tiles causing a minor leak over the sacristy. Byrne said she attended a funeral at St. Bridget’s with more than 200 others on June 4, just weeks before the decree.

And they wonder why the diocese won’t accept their offer to save the church themselves. Some have formed “The Society of St. Bridget of DeGraff,” a nonprofit, and proposed to take over the building’s care entirely at their own expense, ensuring it would remain a Catholic church for occasional masses, weddings and funerals.

Proposals from the group point to three churches in Missouri, California and Indiana that are now run by preservation societies.

With their appeal now filed, the parishioners face a 30-day wait for the bishop’s response. If the appeal is denied or ignored, they have 15 days to take their case to the Vatican.

Rev. Chad Zielinski, Bishop of New Ulm, said in a statement that the Church of St. Bridget in De Graff, Minn., requires significant repairs. (Jp Lawrence)

Hale describes the appeals process as “gladiatorial combat” with an adversarial diocese.

But for Byrne, it’s a personal quest to save the brick and stone building in De Graff that had hosted more than a century of baptisms, weddings and funerals.

“I will do everything to save this church,” Byrne said.

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

