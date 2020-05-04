First implemented as people were hoarding food and supplies at the beginning of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, limits on meat purchases have started to return to supermarkets.

In the Twin Cities, Costco currently is the only retailer with an across-the-board limiting of regularly price beef, pork and poultry, to three per Costco member. Others are implementing them on specials or in individual stores if the supply is low at a given time.

Local retailers are not following Costco’s lead on regular-price items, at least for now.

But in other markets, Albertsons is limiting customers to two meat items in some stores and Kroger’s — as well as its brands Ralph’s and Food 4 Less — is restricting purchases of ground beef and pork.

Cub says its stores reserve the right to set limits in order to prevent excessive purchases, but it not adopting a limit policy except on select meat promotions.

“We are asking customers looking to make a bulk purchase of meat to limit their purchases to match the needs of their family,” said Darren Caudill, vice president of sales, merchandising and marketing at Cub.

During Cub’s current buy one-get one free sale on pork, for example, it limits customers to two free packages.

Local retailers, though, are seeing customers buying more meat.

Lunds & Byerlys’ meat sales last week were double what they were a year ago.

“While supply remains strong from many of our key partners, we have re-implemented limits on some meat items,” said spokesman Aaron Sorenson in an e-mail. “Those limits vary by store depending upon each store’s current supply levels, and they are put in place to help ensure more customers have access to those products.”

Target is not placing any limits on meat purchases at this time, spokesman Joshua Thomas said.

Hy-Vee also plans business as usual in its meat departments.

“We have not previously, and are not limiting meat purchases,” said spokeswoman Christina Gayman. “We have product available at our stores.”

Some retailers such as Coborn’s have added limits to meat purchases but generally only for items on promotion.

“Coborn’s reserves the right to limit quantities when necessary but do this on an item-by-item, store-by-store basis,” said Dennis Host, vice president of marketing.

Retailers say they are implementing limits not because they are experiencing serious shortages. Rather, it’s because they want to discourage the hoarding that started in March for meat, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, pasta and soup.

Meatpacking plants across the U.S. have been closing because of COVID-19 cases, including the JBS USA pork plant in Worthington and the Hormel Jennie-O plants in Willmar. The Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Monday started taking steps to reopen, and the Worthington plants might partly reopen on Wednesday.

Caudill, Cub’s vice president, said that consumers can expect some meat product disruption for a few weeks.

“We also anticipate price fluctuations as meat costs are commodity-driven and adjust based on current supply and consumer demand,” he said. “There may be some limitations in procuring certain brands while the markets work to recover and stabilize.”