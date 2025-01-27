Commit to remembering the horrors of the Holocaust

Eisenhower would write to Army Chief of Staff George Marshall: “The things I saw beggar description … I made the visit deliberately to be in a position to give firsthand evidence of these things if ever, in the future, there develops a tendency to charge these allegations merely to propaganda.” This quote is prominently etched upon the wall at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum near the main entrance. We make sure to take a photo of the Minnesota National Guard members who accompany us for our annual trip to the USHMM in front of it, so we pay honor to both the victims, and the men and women who protect us from such evil today.