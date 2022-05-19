Bud Grant, the legendary Vikings coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer, turns 95 on Friday and he will be the very special guest of the Daily Delivery podcast with host Michael Rand.
Return to the Star Tribune on Friday morning to listen to their interview and hear Bud talk about the interesting progression of aging, the joy of living a good, long life, and how he copes with surviving a near-death experience when he was 29.
Tap here to access every episode of the Daily Delivery podcast.
