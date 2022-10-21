Eden Prairie landed the fourth No. 1 seed in the Class 6A football state tournament, joining undefeated Maple Grove and Rosemount and Stillwater, which lost once.

The seeding of the tournament was revealed Friday morning by the Minnesota State High School League.

Eden Prairie (6-2) was in a pack with three other 6-2 teams: Centennial, Lakeville South and Woodbury. Centennial and Lakeville South got second seeds, and Woodbury got a No. 4. Prior Lake and Champlin Park were the other No. 2 seeds.