Minnesota’s ranking in participation in the 2020 Census has slipped from 1st in the nation to 11th, because of a lack of follow-up that threatens to leave thousands of the state’s residents uncounted, according to local officials and advocates.

The 2020 Census ends in just one month, and field workers are searching for the 12% of Minnesota households who haven’t filled out their form. Despite its top self-response rate, Minnesota’s status in total households counted fell because field workers here have contacted a comparatively small share of households that haven’t responded so far.

At a news conference Monday, local and state leaders joined Census advocates to raise questions about the “nonresponse follow up” process in Minnesota — particularly in Hennepin County — which began in August. One advocate, Monica Hurtado with the nonprofit organization Voices for Racial Justice, purposefully refrained from filling out her form to see if a Census worker would contact her.

“No one has been to my door to ask me to complete the Census,” Hurtado said. “I’m an educated, middle class woman. My fear is that LatinX people and others who might be struggling are not getting any visits from the Census takers and thousands of people will be left out.”

The State Demographer’s office spoke with 70 Hennepin County residents last week who previously said they had not completed the Census. Seventeen of them still hadn’t filled out the form, nor had they received a visit from a Census Bureau worker.

State Demographer Susan Brower said response rates are still low in communities of color, immigrant communities, indigenous communities, rural communities, and areas with many college students and apartment buildings.

Kadir Dhekama 37, played with his son Dawwee Dhekama 5, on a swing set in Currie Park. Kadir who ives in the Cedar Riverside area said that he has completed his census forms .] Jerry Holt •Jerry.Holt@startribune.com A press conference was held at the Brian Coyle center ,where census advocates, including the state demographer, discussed their concerns that the Census bureau is wrapping up field operations too quickly in Hennepin County Monday August 31,2020 in Minneapolis. ,MN.

“We’re left with concerns and questions about whether the 2020 Census will count all of us,” Brower said. “On the ground I do hear stories like Monica’s that make me nervous.”

The U.S. Census Bureau has three offices in Minnesota. Brower wrote in a memo last week that the office serving Hennepin County has completed the largest share of the follow-up efforts, at 82%. It was closer to 50% in the Duluth and Rochester offices, which serve the remainder of the state’s counties.

Xiongpao “Xp” Lee, who is leading Census work for the Minnesota Council on Foundations, noted that the Census Bureau originally planned to do follow-up work until the end of October. But last month the Bureau announced it would end on September 30.

Lee said he has heard that Hennepin County follow-up would end in the next week or two.

“We know that some bilingual Census takers did not receive assignments last week,” Lee said. “Other Census takers out of the Minneapolis office are being asked to go to Rochester or Duluth, or even out of state. We’ve also heard from Census takers who are frustrated with bad data they are receiving for apartment buildings.”

Census Bureau officials did not immediately respond to inquiries seeking comment on Monday.

Twitter: @StribRoper