Friday was one of the few times all season the Wolves will be on national television, and before the game the Wolves' most electrifying player, Anthony Edwards, entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. That might have kept a few viewers away.

Then the teams started playing and turned TVs off everywhere with each brick and clank off the rim.

But those that stuck around saw a big night from Karl-Anthony Towns and they saw the Wolves eventually get their act together for their straight victory 110-92 over the Lakers in a mostly full Target Center.

While the Wolves struggled early, Towns didn't and helped Minnesota gain an early lead it wouldn't relinquish with 28 points. His teammates eventually caught up in a strong second half that turned the game into a rout.

D'Angelo Russell added 17 while Jaylen Nowell had 14 off the bench, 12 in the second half. Jarred Vanderbilt had four points but a career-high 16 rebounds.

LeBron James had 18 for the Lakers while Anthony Davis left the game twice because of injury, the second time for good, and had nine. Isaiah Thomas, in his first game back with the Lakers, had 19.

The Timberwolves have only won of late when they have everyone in their regular starting lineup healthy and available.

On Friday, the COVID-related absences that have plagued many NBA teams finally found its way to the Wolves as one of those starters, Edwards, entered health and safety protocols along with reserve Taurean Prince.

The Lakers were also dealing with multiple absences and perhaps because of this the offensive numbers were truly offensive early. The teams appeared to go a combined 0-for-26 from three-point range in the first quarter until replay review changed a Jaden McDaniels two into a three.

That made the Wolves 1 of 16 from deep while the Lakers went 0 for 10. Towns had 10 of the Wolves' 23 points in the first quarter and the Wolves led 23-16 after the first. Towns played nine minutes in the first and rested through the early part of the second. The Wolves' offense suffered while he sat. The bench shot just 2 of 14 in the first half, but the Lakers weren't much better, going just 14 of 37. Davis appeared to roll his right ankle in the second quarter and headed to the locker room room only to re-emerge later in the quarter.

The Wolves didn't get rolling again until Towns checked back in. He scored 23 in the first half and helped the Wolves open a 10-point lead with an 8-1 run in the final two minutes of the half.

He shot 9 of 14 while the rest of the team shot 11 of 40. No Lakers player had more than eight in the first half.

The Wolves found their game in the second half. The Lakers never did. Minnesota shot 13 of 25 in the decisive third quarter in which it pushed its lead to 20. Davis again exited the game because of a left knee contusion after McDaniels fell into him on a James offensive foul.

The Wolves answered the Lakers' run shortly after that with an 11-0 run of their own.

The bench had a more productive shift to end the third than it did in the first half. Jaylen Nowell hit a three and Jaden McDaniels had a pair of buckets as they closed the third on a 13-4 run and led by 20 entering the fourth. The second unit kept the lead against James to start the fourth, ensuring this one turned out an easy win after three recent lopsided losses at home.