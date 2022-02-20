As has happened so often this season, one decisive quarter decided the Gophers women's basketball fate.

Sunday, in Nebraska, a team playing amid a good bit of controversy, the Gophers were within seven at the half but down by 24 after the third quarter in a 93-70 loss to the Cornhuskers (20-7 overall, 9-7 Big Ten).

In between: A 30-13 Nebraska third quarter in which the Huskers hit 11 of 17 shots, two of four three-pointers and all six free throws. A quarter in which the Gophers shot 4-for-15 and had five turnovers turned into 10 points.

Nebraska played the game amid some controversy with the news that associate head coach Chuck Love had been suspended and starter Ashley Scoggin had been removed from the team.

It didn't seem to bother the team, which had four players score in double figures, led by Allison Weidner's career-high 23 points. Isabelle Bourne had 17. Freshman center Alexis Markowski had 15 and Sam Haiby had 14.

For the Gophers, Sara Scalia again brought the energy and grit. She scored 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting. But no other Gophers players scored reached double figures until the fourth quarter. Kadi Sissoko scored 14 points, Alexia Smith had 10.

For the Gophers (12-16, 5-11), it was the first four minutes of the second half that turned the game.

Up seven at the half. Nebraska opened the third quarter on a 15-3 run to go up 19 with just over 4 minutes gone in the half. The Gophers never challenged again.

Indeed, the Huskers shot 19-for-30 (63.3 percent) while scoring 52 second-half points.

Four Nebraska players scored in the 15-3 run to start the third, which ended with back-to-back three-point plays by Markowski that put Nebraska up 19 with 5:58 left in the quarter.

The Gophers were out-scored 15-8 to end the first quarter and trailed 23-16 entering the second. It would have been worse if not for Scalia, who scored half of the Gophers' 16 points, including back-to-back long three-pointers that drew Minnesota within 19-16 before the Huskers scored the final four points of the quarter to go up seven.

Nebraska stretched out its lead to 10, 35-25 on Jaz Shelley's three-pointer with 2:50 left in the half. The Gophers responded with a 7-0 run — begun by consecutive three-point plays by Alexia Smith and Scalia – to pull within 35-32 when Kadi Sissoko hit one of two free throws with 2 minutes left. But Nebraska finished the half 6-2 to lead 41-34 at halftime.

