News & Politics

Amid limited food aid and increased need, some Twin Cities Thanksgiving meals proved essential

Volunteers served hundreds of free meals across the metro on Thursday after a month of increased food shelf usage.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 27, 2025 at 9:33PM
Fred Willis, a former client at the Salvation Army's Harbor Light Center, is now an employee and serves Thanksgiving meals at the center in Minneapolis on Thursday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Aaliyah Hodge dished out pecan and pumpkin pie slices on Thanksgiving afternoon, asking each diner if they wanted whipped cream with their dessert.

Hodge joined her brother and mom in serving more than 200 Thanksgiving meals at the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Center in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday. Amid the challenges that the year brought, Hodge felt a particular call to action.

“If people have the extra capacity or the time, they should definitely try and support as much as possible,” she said. “The government being shut down for as long as it was has definitely put some people in a really tough financial situation.”

Minnesota has seen weeks of higher food shelf use across the state and paused food assistance programs during the federal government shutdown in October and November.

While many cities sent emergency funds to food pantries, making ends meet remains difficult for many.

Hodge, 31, grew up in St. Louis Park and now lives in Washington, D.C. She said she knows many communities will need more opportunities like Thanksgiving meals in the coming weeks following a tumultuous few months, which is why she seized the volunteer opportunity while visiting home for the holiday.

Aaliyah Hodge, from left, Sheryl Myers and Bobby Anderson serve pie during a Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army's Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis on Thursday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

James Groth, 62, enjoyed his Thanksgiving meal alongside friends at the Harbor Light Center. He’s been at the center for four months and said that despite recent challenges, Thanksgiving reminded him of the support he has.

“I lost my job the beginning of the year. I lost my apartment,” he said. “But I’m getting it back and today reminded me that it’s possible and that there’s still some good in this world.”

Pam Stegora Axberg, CEO of Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, said the nonprofit has felt the impact following the uncertainty of the government shutdown. The nonprofit tends to have a few vacancies over the year, as fewer men need beds. This year, however, the beds have been full since January, she said.

“We have certainly seen the increased need in the Thanksgiving groceries we sent out earlier this week,” she said. “And today, we know people are looking for a sense of community, a place to go, and sharing and breaking bread with others is important.”

Union Gospel Mission served nearly 150 people in the first 30 minutes of its Thanksgiving lunch service in St. Paul. People filled the room in mere minutes after doors opened at 11:30 a.m.

Related Coverage

Cathi Chergosky greeted every person who came through the dining room at Union Gospel Mission. The 77-year-old Little Canada resident had a new volunteer position this year as a greeter.

She said the increased food insecurity in her community hits harder on Thanksgiving.

“Today is centered around food,” Chergosky said. “The emotional impact of not having a place to go or eat accentuates people’s situations, whatever that may be. It’s important to help people come together for it to not just be about food.”

Axberg said she hopes to serve more people next November when the nonprofit’s renovation is finished and there’s more space.

Back at Harbor Lights, Nellie Davis, 56, said she has found community at the center since August. As she enjoyed her first holiday meal there, she said she was lucky to have a place to go when so many others do not.

“It’s nice to have refuge,” she said. “I’m very thankful to have a place and community. I feel blessed and grateful every day.”

Hodge, one of the volunteers who helped serve Groth and Davis, said the holidays are about togetherness, and giving back allows more people to build community.

As someone who used the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as a kid, Hodge said she feels nervous about the lack of aid during this time of year. Now is the time for Minnesotans to stick together, she said.

“We’re one Minnesota, we’re a community,” she said. “We have to look out for each other, and if there’s one Minnesotan who doesn’t have food, we need to make sure to show up for them.”

about the writer

about the writer

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Amid limited food aid and increased need, some Twin Cities Thanksgiving meals proved essential

card image
Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Volunteers served hundreds of free meals across the metro on Thursday after a month of increased food shelf usage.

News & Politics

Trained to serve: Service dogs’ roles are expanding to help more people

card image

Minneapolis

Halloween weekend shooting that killed 1, injured 3 renews concerns over Dinkytown safety, alerts

card image