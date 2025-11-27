Amid limited food aid and increased need, some Twin Cities Thanksgiving meals proved essential

Aaliyah Hodge dished out pecan and pumpkin pie slices on Thanksgiving afternoon, asking each diner if they wanted whipped cream with their dessert.
Hodge joined her brother and mom in serving more than 200 Thanksgiving meals at the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Center in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday. Amid the challenges that the year brought, Hodge felt a particular call to action.
“If people have the extra capacity or the time, they should definitely try and support as much as possible,” she said. “The government being shut down for as long as it was has definitely put some people in a really tough financial situation.”
Minnesota has seen weeks of higher food shelf use across the state and paused food assistance programs during the federal government shutdown in October and November.
While many cities sent emergency funds to food pantries, making ends meet remains difficult for many.
Hodge, 31, grew up in St. Louis Park and now lives in Washington, D.C. She said she knows many communities will need more opportunities like Thanksgiving meals in the coming weeks following a tumultuous few months, which is why she seized the volunteer opportunity while visiting home for the holiday.
James Groth, 62, enjoyed his Thanksgiving meal alongside friends at the Harbor Light Center. He’s been at the center for four months and said that despite recent challenges, Thanksgiving reminded him of the support he has.
“I lost my job the beginning of the year. I lost my apartment,” he said. “But I’m getting it back and today reminded me that it’s possible and that there’s still some good in this world.”