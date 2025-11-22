Thanksgiving on a budget should be easier this year

Concerns about affordability are widespread these days, and grocery stores are listening — at least when it comes to Thanksgiving staples.
“I’m seeing one good thing: more competition between stores to try to offer the best prices for consumers,” said Lisa Stockert, who runs the Twin Cities Frugal Mom blog.
Although the cost of groceries has generally continued to rise this year, experts believe the price of a Thanksgiving dinner will drop or stay relatively flat from a year ago. That’s because retailers are trying to draw shoppers in by offering lower prices even as stores face higher costs, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
With the cost of a turkey dropping 16% for Thanksgiving this year, the overall cost of the meal is down as well.
The average price of a 10-person holiday meal is down 5% from last year, according to the Farm Bureau. In the Midwest, the group puts the average meal price at about $54
Estimates vary at other institutions. Wells Fargo clocks a store-brand menu for 10 people at $80, about a 3% dip from last year. Deloitte estimates an eight-person meal will come in around $76, a slight decrease.
Even with the break from inflation, many people aren’t trying to spend carelessly, especially as higher prices strain budgets beyond the grocery store.
Three in 10 Americans plan to invite fewer guests to Thanksgiving this year, while nearly half of hosts plan to have a potluck to share costs, according to the Deloitte Consumer Industry Center.