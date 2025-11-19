Don’t need a big Thanksgiving turkey? Try this right-size solution

Rough chop any remaining apple, onion and bacon and set aside for the stuffing. In a large bowl, add the stuffing mix, carrots, celery, onion and chicken broth to a pan. Mix all of the ingredients together, being sure that the stuffing is fully coated in broth. Transfer to a baking sheet, and scatter the remaining apples, onion, garlic, bacon and herbs over the top of the stuffing. Set the turkey on top of the stuffing and cover with foil.