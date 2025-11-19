Don’t need a big Thanksgiving turkey? Try this right-size solution

Turkey is the centerpiece of many holiday tables, and for good reason. When roasted to perfection, it commands attention, both visually and aromatically.
But whole turkeys can be a lot: a lot of space, cooking time, carving and leftovers. And that’s not for everyone.
Enter this clever alternative from Fit Foodie Finds, a popular Twin Cities-based food and wellness website, which makes turkey tenderloin the star of the Thanksgiving show. Small in stature but not in flavor, turkey tenderloin gets the Hasselback treatment — thinly sliced without cutting all the way through and seasoned with bacon, apples, herbs and spices. Baked atop an easy-to-make stuffing, it’s two Thanksgiving staples in one, and an ideal size for four (or two with leftovers).
It cooks in about an hour, and still commands attention — no carving required.
Hasselback Turkey Tenderloin and Stuffing
Serves 4.
This can be prepared up to a day in advance and refrigerated until ready to bake. From Lee Funke’s Sheet Pan Thanksgiving Dinner recipe on Fit Foodie Finds.
- 1 ½ lb. turkey tenderloin
- ⅓ c. turkey seasoning (see Turkey Tips below)
- 6 to 8 thin slices of bacon, cut in half
- 1 red apple, sliced
- ½ small yellow onion
- 6 to 8 cloves garlic
- 6 to 8 rosemary sprigs
- 6 to 8 thyme sprigs
- 3 c. stuffing mix
- 1 large carrot, finely diced
- 1 large rib celery, finely diced
- ¼ white onion, finely diced
- 1 ¼ c. chicken broth
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.