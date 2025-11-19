Recipes

Don’t need a big Thanksgiving turkey? Try this right-size solution

If you’re not entertaining a crowd, Hasselback turkey offers a smaller yet over-the-top delicious solution.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2025 at 12:00PM
Hasselback turkey is a small-sized but equally delicious alternative to a traditional Thanksgiving turkey. (Provided by Fit Foodie Finds)

Turkey is the centerpiece of many holiday tables, and for good reason. When roasted to perfection, it commands attention, both visually and aromatically.

But whole turkeys can be a lot: a lot of space, cooking time, carving and leftovers. And that’s not for everyone.

Enter this clever alternative from Fit Foodie Finds, a popular Twin Cities-based food and wellness website, which makes turkey tenderloin the star of the Thanksgiving show. Small in stature but not in flavor, turkey tenderloin gets the Hasselback treatment — thinly sliced without cutting all the way through and seasoned with bacon, apples, herbs and spices. Baked atop an easy-to-make stuffing, it’s two Thanksgiving staples in one, and an ideal size for four (or two with leftovers).

It cooks in about an hour, and still commands attention — no carving required.

Hasselback Turkey Tenderloin and Stuffing

Serves 4.

This can be prepared up to a day in advance and refrigerated until ready to bake. From Lee Funke’s Sheet Pan Thanksgiving Dinner recipe on Fit Foodie Finds.

  • 1 ½ lb. turkey tenderloin
    • ⅓ c. turkey seasoning (see Turkey Tips below)
      • 6 to 8 thin slices of bacon, cut in half
        • 1 red apple, sliced
          • ½ small yellow onion
            • 6 to 8 cloves garlic
              • 6 to 8 rosemary sprigs
                • 6 to 8 thyme sprigs
                  • 3 c. stuffing mix
                    • 1 large carrot, finely diced
                      • 1 large rib celery, finely diced
                        • ¼ white onion, finely diced
                          • 1 ¼ c. chicken broth

                            Directions

                            Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

                            Lay the turkey tenderloin out on a flat surface and make diagonal slices into the tenderloin about 1 inch apart, making sure not to cut all the way through the turkey. Season the turkey with the turkey seasoning, making sure to season in between each slice.

                            Assemble the turkey by adding a half slice of bacon, an apple slice, a slice of onion, a garlic clove, and a sprig of rosemary or thyme between each slice. Set aside.

                            Rough chop any remaining apple, onion and bacon and set aside for the stuffing. In a large bowl, add the stuffing mix, carrots, celery, onion and chicken broth to a pan. Mix all of the ingredients together, being sure that the stuffing is fully coated in broth. Transfer to a baking sheet, and scatter the remaining apples, onion, garlic, bacon and herbs over the top of the stuffing. Set the turkey on top of the stuffing and cover with foil.

                            Bake, covered, for 60 minutes. Uncover the turkey and bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes, until a golden brown crust forms and the internal temperature of the turkey reaches 165 degrees. Serve immediately.

                            Turkey Tips: To make turkey seasoning (from Emily Richter of Fit Foodie Finds), combine 2 tablespoons dried thyme, 2 tablespoons dried rosemary, 4 teaspoons dried oregano, 6 tablespoons brown sugar, 4 tablespoons garlic powder, 6 teaspoons coarse salt, 4 teaspoons pepper, 2 tablespoons chili powder and 4 teaspoons smoked paprika. Store any leftovers in a tightly covered jar for up to 6 months.

                            Nicole Hvidsten

                            Taste Editor

                            Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

