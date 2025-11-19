3 Thanksgiving side dishes hearty enough to make a meal

As much as I love Thanksgiving turkey, it’s the sides that make the meal. Who doesn’t love mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce or that old-timey favorite, green bean casserole?
While I’m not messing with those classics, I am adding three more to the list. Together they will satisfy my vegetarian friends and family and bring contrasting colors, textures and tastes to the table. They are easy to make, can be prepared a day ahead, and can be served warm or at room temperature — no last-minute fussing.
I’ve chosen caramelized Brussels sprouts for their sweet-tangy orange-ginger glaze, but cauliflower, broccoli or cabbage will work, too. The old-fashioned corn pudding, rich, creamy and chocked with roasted corn, is almost a meal in itself. Roasted sweet potatoes get a tangy-sweet bang from hot honey and bright cranberries.
But these dishes are not just for Thanksgiving. Add them to your holiday repertoire, tote them to potlucks, set them out on the buffet table or make one for dinner tonight.
Old-Fashioned Corn Pudding
Serves 6 to 8 (easily doubled or cut in half).
Inspired by Edina Lewis, the African American chef and cookbook author, this buttery, creamy dish is both sweet and savory. To speed things up, use the frozen fire-roasted corn kernels available in most grocery stores and co-ops. From Beth Dooley.
- 3 tbsp. melted butter
- 2 c. frozen corn kernels, preferably fire-roasted, thawed
- 2 tbsp. honey
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 eggs
- 2 c. half and half or whole milk
- Generous dash grated nutmeg
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease a 1½-quart baking dish with some of the butter.