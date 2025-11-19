Recipes

3 Thanksgiving side dishes hearty enough to make a meal

We won’t mess with the classic sides like mashed potatoes and stuffing, but there’s always room at the table for new ones.

By Beth Dooley

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2025 at 12:00PM
Add this trio of sides to your holiday table: Roast Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries and Hot Honey, Old-Fashioned Corn Pudding, and Brussels Sprouts with Orange-Ginger Glaze. (Lauren Cutshall/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

As much as I love Thanksgiving turkey, it’s the sides that make the meal. Who doesn’t love mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce or that old-timey favorite, green bean casserole?

While I’m not messing with those classics, I am adding three more to the list. Together they will satisfy my vegetarian friends and family and bring contrasting colors, textures and tastes to the table. They are easy to make, can be prepared a day ahead, and can be served warm or at room temperature — no last-minute fussing.

I’ve chosen caramelized Brussels sprouts for their sweet-tangy orange-ginger glaze, but cauliflower, broccoli or cabbage will work, too. The old-fashioned corn pudding, rich, creamy and chocked with roasted corn, is almost a meal in itself. Roasted sweet potatoes get a tangy-sweet bang from hot honey and bright cranberries.

But these dishes are not just for Thanksgiving. Add them to your holiday repertoire, tote them to potlucks, set them out on the buffet table or make one for dinner tonight.

Southern-inspired Old-Fashioned Corn Pudding uses frozen fire-roasted corn to speed things up. (Lauren Cutshall/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Old-Fashioned Corn Pudding

Serves 6 to 8 (easily doubled or cut in half).

Inspired by Edina Lewis, the African American chef and cookbook author, this buttery, creamy dish is both sweet and savory. To speed things up, use the frozen fire-roasted corn kernels available in most grocery stores and co-ops. From Beth Dooley.

  • 3 tbsp. melted butter
    • 2 c. frozen corn kernels, preferably fire-roasted, thawed
      • 2 tbsp. honey
        • 1 tsp. salt
          • 2 eggs
            • 2 c. half and half or whole milk
              • Generous dash grated nutmeg

                Directions

                Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease a 1½-quart baking dish with some of the butter.

                Put the corn into a large mixing bowl and stir in the honey, salt and remaining butter.

                In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, half and half and nutmeg, then stir into the corn. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and place in the oven. Bake until a knife inserted into the center of the pudding comes out clean, about 40 to 50 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

                Orange-Ginger Glaze provides a flavorful lift to Brussels sprouts, but works with other vegetables, too. (Lauren Cutshall/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

                Brussels Sprouts with Orange-Ginger Glaze

                Serves 4 to 6.

                Serve these warm or at room temperature and feel free to swap out the Brussels sprouts for cauliflower, broccoli or broccolini. Just adjust the cooking time. Any extra glaze will keep in the refrigerator for about a week. It’s great on salmon and chicken, too. From Beth Dooley.

                For the Brussels sprouts:

                • 1 ½ lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered or halved
                  • 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
                    • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

                      For the glaze:

                      • ¼ c. fresh orange juice
                        • 1 tbsp. orange zest
                          • 1 tbsp. maple syrup
                            • 1 tbsp. soy sauce
                              • 2 tsp. rice vinegar
                                • 1 tbsp. grated fresh ginger
                                  • 1 clove garlic, minced
                                    • 2 tsp. dark sesame oil

                                      Directions

                                      To prepare Brussels sprouts: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment. Scatter the Brussels sprouts over the pan and toss with the oil; season with salt and pepper. Arrange the sprouts cut-side down and roast until they are browned and tender, about 15 to 20 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally.

                                      To prepare the glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together the orange juice, orange zest, maple syrup, soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, garlic and oil. Drizzle the glaze over the Brussels sprouts to lightly coat and return them to the oven until they are shiny, about 5 minutes. Remove and transfer to a serving dish.

                                      For a bright, sweet-tart side, Roast Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries and Hot Honey is the answer. (Lauren Cutshall/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

                                      Roast Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries and Hot Honey

                                      Serves 4 to 6.

                                      Bright and boldly seasoned, this sheet-pan side dish is just as delicious with butternut squash or yellow beets. The only trick is adding the cranberries and the honey toward the end of cooking so they don’t burn. From Beth Dooley.

                                      • 2 large sweet potatoes (about 2 lb.), but into 1½-inch pieces
                                        • Extra-virgin olive oil
                                          • 1 tbsp. za’atar seasoning or Italian herb mix
                                            • Pinch coarse salt
                                              • Pinch black pepper
                                                • 1 c. fresh cranberries
                                                  • 2 tbsp. hot honey, or more to taste (see Note below)
                                                    • Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

                                                      Directions

                                                      Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

                                                      Scatter the sweet potatoes over the pan and toss with enough olive oil to coat. Sprinkle the za’atar, salt and pepper over the sweet potatoes. Roast the sweet potatoes until browned and crispy, shaking the pan occasionally, about 15 to 20 minutes. Toss the cranberries onto the pan and return to the oven for another 5 minutes, then remove and drizzle the sweet potatoes and cranberries with the honey to lightly coat. Return to the oven for another 2 to 3 minutes, watching to be sure they don’t burn. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve warm or at room temperature.

                                                      Note: Find hot honey in most grocery stores and co-ops or make your own. For 1 cup of honey add 2 to 3 tablespoons of crushed red pepper flakes and warm together on the stove or in the microwave until it reaches a low simmer; do not boil. Remove and allow the mixture to rest at least 20 minutes or overnight. For a smooth honey, strain out the pepper flakes. Transfer the hot honey to a clean jar with a lid and store in a cool dark place.

                                                      Beth Dooley is the author of “The Perennial Kitchen.” Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.

