They would grow 4 U: Farmers have high hopes for Prince’s namesake purple potato

Twenty-five years later, it looks more like a premonition. Breeders at the University of Minnesota have created a new purple and yellow potato, naming it the Paisley Purple after the artist’s Chanhassen studio. It’s at a handful of local farmers markets and on the tasting menu at Alma, a fine-dining restaurant in Minneapolis. And as the “Purple Rain” musical ends its run at downtown’s State Theatre, the potato serves as a starchy ode to the late artist.