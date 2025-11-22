Eat & Drink

They would grow 4 U: Farmers have high hopes for Prince’s namesake purple potato

As Prince fans flocked to the “Purple Rain” musical, Minnesota growers, researchers and chefs hope the Paisley Purple potato has the same appeal.

By Cole Reynolds

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
November 22, 2025 at 12:01AM
The Paisley Purple potato was developed by the University of Minnesota and is on the menu at Alma, a fine-dining restaurant in Minneapolis. (Matti Sprague/Provided by Alma)

In a 1998 interview, the Spice Girls’ Mel B asked the Artist Formerly Known as Prince what she should call him. He decided on “Spud,” but could only offer a coy smile as an explanation.

Twenty-five years later, it looks more like a premonition. Breeders at the University of Minnesota have created a new purple and yellow potato, naming it the Paisley Purple after the artist’s Chanhassen studio. It’s at a handful of local farmers markets and on the tasting menu at Alma, a fine-dining restaurant in Minneapolis. And as the “Purple Rain” musical ends its run at downtown’s State Theatre, the potato serves as a starchy ode to the late artist.

But like the musical and its namesake artist, the Paisley Purple faces a long road out of the Twin Cities. Grocery stores have been hesitant to stock purple potatoes and give them a chance at mainstream appeal, farmers and researchers say. However, the early success of the Paisley Purple has given its creators Prince-like dreams.

“I can see it being on the shelves,” said Maggie Whelan, Alma’s executive chef, “like the potato equivalent to the Honeycrisp apple.”

The Honeycrisp of potatoes

At Alma, Whelan says they roast the potato with little other than olive oil. It’s important not to smother the Paisley Purple’s flavor, which Whelan describes slightly sweet. Tableside, it comes with a sprinkle of flaky salt, a pat of butter and a story about literal Minnesota roots.

“I gesture to the right, down University to the U,” Whelan said. “But I always talk about how delicious it is in comparison with other potato products.”

Perhaps nobody has known the Paisley Purple longer than Kent Mason, the farmer tasked with taking the initial lab samples and turning them into farmable seed. He got them from the potato’s creator, Christian Thill, almost a decade ago. But Thill, who ran the U‘s potato breeding lab, died unexpectedly shortly after. For years, Mason kept the potatoes alive, unsure if the researchers would ever return.

But geneticist Laura Shannon received Thill’s samples of the Paisley Purple when she took over the potato breeding program in 2017. They came to her a mystery, she said, just the samples and some scant scribbles of notes. Shannon couldn’t tell why Thill made the Paisley Purple. She just knew it needed to be Minnesotan.

“Honeycrisp is from three doors down the hall from me. This is the same department. We have the same kind of job,” Shannon said. “We aren’t quite at the apple level yet. We’ll get there.”

Shannon liked the idea of giving her potato a Prince-themed name. But European breeders, she said, already came up with a Purple Rain potato. Someone else beat her to a Raspberry Beret, too. Paisley Purple, she said, was thematic, but also descriptive of the purple tubers with yellow streaks.

That color is perhaps the Paisley Purple’s biggest draw. Most other purple potatoes fade toward gray the moment they’re cooked through, but this one keeps its hues.

Alma’s Lucas Rosenbrook, who first brought the potato to the restaurant, said they were a hit at a recent family gathering on a Sunday. He roasted a few up, topped them with lemon zest and called them Vikings-themed.

On the tasting menu at Alma: Pan-roasted duck confit with the Paisley Purple potato, guajillo jus and spicy rainbow chard. (Matti Sprague/Provided by Alma)

A slow start

The cute potato had a cute name and ample Minnesota connections. But in 2019, the spud was at a standstill. It takes three growing seasons to get a potato from the lab into a profitable product. And farmers were hesitant to risk resources on an unproven potato, especially a purple one.

It’s been nearly impossible to place purple potatoes in grocery stores, Mason and Shannon said. Some have started to make it part of a pre-mixed medley. But grocers typically don’t buy them in bulk, Shannon said, peeling away at their prospects for profitability. Most people, Mason said, would sooner reach for a yellow.

“We made some purple potato salad at a potluck one day,” Mason quipped. “Nobody ate it.”

But Mason, who’s grown potatoes for more than 40 years, is old enough to remember when yellow potatoes were overlooked for white and red varieties. Now, they’re grocery store staples.

The Paisley Purple grows into a sphere and up to a pound in weight, Mason said, unlike typical purple fingerling potatoes. They’re pretty when they come out of the ground and pretty when they make it to the plate. And that could give them a better shot at grocery shelves, he said.

The ‘fams’

Shannon’s lab recruited Alma, and Rosenbrook, to the Paisley Purple project, which helped secure a grant to subsidize farmers for their unprofitable years. That let Mason pick up where he left off a half-decade ago. The seeds spent a few years in his greenhouse, and this season, he grew 20,000 pounds of Paisley Purples.

In the past two years, the potato has found its first diehard “fams,” as Prince would say, and they’ve been hustling hard to help it catch on.

Tha Cha, who grows them on his Rosemount farm, said he sold 300 pounds per week this summer at farmers markets in St. Paul, Edina and Minneapolis. Another 100 pounds went to Alma every week. Whelan, Alma’s chef, said she has enough to last through the month, and Cha said he’ll send more next year.

Whelan and Rosenbrook have been pitching the potato to any local chef who will listen, even if just 1 in 5, by their estimates, take any interest.

“You have these scientists that are working really hard, and developers working really hard. It gets to the farmer, they’re working incredibly hard,” Rosenbrook said. “And then it comes to chefs, and then it’s kind of up to us to be the marketers.”

Correction: A previous version of this story had the incorrect name for Kent Mason.
Cole Reynolds

intern

Cole Reynolds is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

