Colder-than-normal temperatures coming for Minnesota on Thanksgiving

Starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to fall from the recent streak of above-average highs, topping out in the 30s or 20s across the state.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 21, 2025 at 1:49AM
Steam rises from the chimneys of homes in St. Paul's West 7th neighborhood in 2019. Colder-than-normal temperatures, though not quite deep-winter frigid, will hit the Midwest over Thanksgiving. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Those not-so-chilly November days appear to be numbered.

Weather forecasters are predicting colder-than-normal temperatures will hit Minnesota and the rest of the Midwest just in time for Thanksgiving and the weekend to follow. There may also be some precipitation mixed in, although that appears to be less of a certainty.

“I think the main takeaway is if you plan on decorating for the holidays, this will be the last relatively warm weekend to do so,” said Paige Veserat, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

This weekend is again expected to feature highs of 54 and 51 degrees Saturday and Sunday in the Twin Cities, continuing a friendly November where temperatures regularly hit the 40s and sometimes 50s. The Upper Midwest is expected to see little if any precipitation leading up to the holiday.

But the National Weather Service predicts things will take a turn Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the 30s or 20s across the state. Lows of 21 are expected in the Twin Cities and 15 in Duluth.

From Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, there’s a 50% to 60% chance of colder-than-normal temperatures for Minnesota, Wisconsin and wide swaths of the Midwest, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Meanwhile, according to the agency, there’s a 33% to 40% chance of precipitation during the same time for most of Minnesota and all of Wisconsin, with a 40% to 50% chance in southwest Minnesota.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

