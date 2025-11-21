Colder-than-normal temperatures coming for Minnesota on Thanksgiving

Those not-so-chilly November days appear to be numbered.
Weather forecasters are predicting colder-than-normal temperatures will hit Minnesota and the rest of the Midwest just in time for Thanksgiving and the weekend to follow. There may also be some precipitation mixed in, although that appears to be less of a certainty.
“I think the main takeaway is if you plan on decorating for the holidays, this will be the last relatively warm weekend to do so,” said Paige Veserat, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
This weekend is again expected to feature highs of 54 and 51 degrees Saturday and Sunday in the Twin Cities, continuing a friendly November where temperatures regularly hit the 40s and sometimes 50s. The Upper Midwest is expected to see little if any precipitation leading up to the holiday.
But the National Weather Service predicts things will take a turn Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the 30s or 20s across the state. Lows of 21 are expected in the Twin Cities and 15 in Duluth.
From Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, there’s a 50% to 60% chance of colder-than-normal temperatures for Minnesota, Wisconsin and wide swaths of the Midwest, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Meanwhile, according to the agency, there’s a 33% to 40% chance of precipitation during the same time for most of Minnesota and all of Wisconsin, with a 40% to 50% chance in southwest Minnesota.