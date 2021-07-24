Grayson Murray on Friday morning played one hole in his second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, then withdrew citing a knee injury. Later Friday night, Murray took to his verified Twitter account to bash the PGA Tour, calling it "absolutely awful."

"The tour not once in my 5 years of being a member has reached out to me with advice or help on how to deal with the life of becoming a pga tour pro," he wrote. "All they want to do is pour money into the top 10 guys they promote."

Murray went on to reveal the PGA Tour put him on probation stemming from an incident at a hotel bar in Hawaii.

Murray wrote he is an "alcoholic that hates everything to do with the pga tour life and that's my scapegoat."

Three hours after Murray's post, Phil Mickelson reached out with a tweet of support.

"I'm sorry playing the Tour has been so overwhelming and if I can help in any way I'd be happy to," it said.

Murray, 27, has one career win, the 2017 Barbasol Championship. Last summer, he withdrew from the 3M Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

In an e-mailed statement to the Star Tribune on Saturday, the PGA Tour said, "We can unequivocally say that the PGA Tour is a family, and when a member of that family needs help, we are there for him. That has been the case here and will continue to be."