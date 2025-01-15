5 things to know about the chaotic start to Minnesota’s 2025 legislative session

The biggest sticking point keeping Democrats away from the Capitol seems to be the status of DFL Rep. Brad Tabke. Republicans contested Tabke’s 14-vote election victory in court after Scott County elections officials lost 20 absentee ballots in one precinct. A Dakota County judge upheld the Shakopee-area Democrat’s victory in a highly anticipated ruling Tuesday, but House Republicans have signaled they may try to refuse to seat Tabke anyways and order a new election.