Minnesota House Democrats sworn into office early as they prepare to boycott the legislative session

Minnesota House Democrats were sworn into office Sunday evening in a private ceremony at the Minnesota History Center, a “covert” move that Republicans criticized as illegitimate.
In other weekend developments, Republicans and Democrats struck a power-sharing agreement in the state Senate.
The swearing-in is the latest twist in a contentious run up to the 2025 legislative session, which House Democrats are promising to boycott for several weeks without a power-sharing agreement with Republicans.
DFL leader Melissa Hortman said in a statement that they wanted to make sure their members were “properly and legally sworn in” if they don’t show up for session on the first day Tuesday. Members are typically sworn into office as the legislative session convenes.
“Any attempt to subvert that is illegitimate,” said GOP House Leader Lisa Demuth, responding to the news Sunday that Democrats had secretly sworn in their members. “This move is a slap in the face to the institution and to every voter who expects their elected officials to act in good faith and uphold the integrity of the legislative process.”
Democrats lost three seats in the state House in the fall election, leaving the chamber tied 67-67. But Republicans successfully challenged in court the residency of a Democrat who won a Roseville-area seat, leaving the chamber with a 67-66 GOP edge pending a special election on Jan. 28.
The two parties were negotiating a power-sharing agreement until December, when Republicans said the shift gave them the power to elect a speaker of the House and appoint members to committees. Democrats said they won’t show up for the first day of session without a power agreement to deny Republicans the 68 votes needed for a quorum.
“We would like Republicans to honor the will of the voters,” said Hortman. “We’re working to successfully conclude negotiations with House Republicans and remain hopeful that we will have a power-sharing agreement before Tuesday.”
Democratic members were sworn in over the weekend by retired Hennepin County Judge Kevin Burke. Hortman said there’s precedent for holding the ceremony outside the Capitol on a day other than the first day of the session.
“Other Minnesota law and past practice indicates it is legally permissible to be done at other times and that it has been done at other times,” she said.
Republicans have started a pressure campaign against Democrats, running ads in vulnerable members' districts and promising to seek recalls against anyone who doesn’t show up on Tuesday.
Demuth called on Gov. Tim Walz to “call out this outrageous stunt and tell his party to do their jobs by showing up on Tuesday.”
Meanwhile, the temporarily tied Minnesota Senate struck a power-sharing agreement on Sunday. The chamber is tied 33-33 following the death of DFL Sen. Kari Dziedzic. A special election to replace Dziedzic in her DFL stronghold is also set for Jan. 28.
Until Democrats have 34 votes again, they’ve agreed to split control with Republicans, holding equal power on committees and sharing control of the Senate floor.
“The temporary 33-33 tie in the Senate posed unique challenges for the body and required a unique solution,” said DFL Senate Leader Erin Murphy.
“Under these terms, we can begin the work of 2025, avoid gridlock, and uphold the best of this institution.”
Senate GOP Leader Mark Johnson said the agreement is an “opportunity to build trust and respect as we navigate these circumstances.”
