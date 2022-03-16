The state girls' basketball tournament kicks off with 12 games today in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus.

The tournament kicks off with No.1 Hopkins playing Lakeville North at 10 a.m. at Williams. The Royals bring a 23-1 record into the game, with their only loss coming to Sidwell Friends of Washington, D.C., during a December tournament game that was broadcast on ESPN.

Livestreams of today's games can be purchased from PrepSpotlight TV. Semifinals and title games will be broadcast on Channel 45.

Other highlights of today's schedule:

Benilde-St. Margaret's plays Mankato East in Class 3A at noon. The Red Knights feature sophomore Olivia Olson, who is averaging 23 points per game and is considered among the nation's elite players in the Class of 2024.

Shakopee plays Roseville in Class 4A at 2 p.m. at Williams. The Sabers reached state on a buzzer-beater from midcourt by Kate Cordes in their section final victory over Eden Prairie.

Providence Academy and Minnehaha Academy are the featured teams in Class 2A and could be headed for a third meeting this season in the title game. Providence plays Monevideo at 6 p.m. and Minnehaha plays Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial at 8 p.m. at Maturi Pavilion. The teams split their two meetings during the regular season and, aside from those games, lost only to out-of-state schools and Minnesota teams in larger divisions.

