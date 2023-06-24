Disappointed in the Timberwolves season, trades, and lack of a first-round pick in Thursday's draft?

Cheer up. Here are 10 reasons why the flailing, rumor-plagued, salary-cap stricken Wolves are better off today than they were a year ago:

D-Lo is D-Parted: Last year, the Wolves had to pretend that they were happy to have D'Angelo Russell, whom they benched during a playoff elimination game. Then they traded him and watched the Lakers bench him during a playoff series.