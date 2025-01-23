Banks: ‘You call that customer service?’ — Part two

In my original column, I alluded to my experiences with eldercare. In one recent encounter, the outcome was bad but the experience was somehow … good? Or at least honest. This involved long term care insurance. The John Hancock representative explained the complicated system of invoicing from care providers and proof of payment required of me if my mother is to receive reimbursements on her claim, then told me — forthrightly — that the company would make no effort to remedy anything that didn’t pass muster. At least I know.