NASHVILLE — The Wild has the entire team back together, but none of its injured players will return against the Predators.

Rookie Matt Boldy, however, did skate Tuesday morning, and so did defenseman Jon Merrill. Both are dealing with upper-body injuries, and Merrill joined the team on the road after not traveling at the beginning.

"Skate with the group, start his progression for coming back after an injury," said coach Dean Evason, who mentioned Merrill is also unlikely to play Thursday at St. Louis. "We've got a couple of days off here, as well, so there's a team building element to that. So, we'd like to have everybody here, which we do."

Tonight's game is only available on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will start on Tuesday, and that's the only lineup change the team is making from the 5-1 win at Washington on Sunday.

Fleury, who debuted new Wild-themed pads at the morning skate, is 3-0 with a 1.34 goals-against average and .958 save percentage since a trade from Chicago last month.

Nashville has won the two previous games this season vs. the Wild, outscoring the team 11-4, but the Predators trail the Wild by nine points in the Central Division. The Wild has a three-point lead over the Blues for second place, and the team will wrap up this four-game trip on Thursday at St. Louis.

Before then, the Wild has a chance to extend its point streak to 11 games.

Its current 9-0-1 streak is tied for the longest of the season and tied for the third longest in team history. During this tear, the Wild has racked up 34 goals while giving up only 16.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Tyson Jost-Frederick Gaudreau-Kevin Fiala

Nic Deslauriers-Nick Bjugstad-Brandon Duhaime

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski-Dmitry Kulikov

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers:

3: Goals or more during each game in the Wild's 10-game point streak.

6: Points for winger Kevin Fiala in his past seven games.

49: Assists for winger Mats Zuccarello.

79: First period goals by the Wild, the most in franchise history.

99: Career assists for center Ryan Hartman.

About the Predators:

Nashville hasn't played since Friday when it lost 4-3 to Buffalo. Against the Wild, the Predators are 4-1 in the last five matchups. Captain Roman Josi has eight points in two games vs. the Wild this season. Josi's 81 points lead NHL defensemen. Winger Filip Forsberg has 11 goals over his last 12 games.