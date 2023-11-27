The Wild will try to snap their losing streak without coach Dean Evason behind the bench.

Evason and assistant Bob Woods were dismissed on Monday, a day after the team fell 4-1 at Detroit to drop a seventh straight game.

This is the franchise's longest skid since an eight-game drought Jan. 23-Feb. 13, 2016.

The Wild is going to hire John Hynes, who has coached New Jersey and Nashville, as their new coach, a source confirmed.

"Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as Head Coach of our team," President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin said in a statement. "I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization.

"I would also like to thank Bob for his hard work during his time as an Assistant Coach with the Wild. I wish Dean, Bob and their families all the best in the future."

Initially hired in 2018 as an assistant, Evason took over as an interim coach on Feb. 14, 2020, after Bruce Boudreau was fired; Evason was later promoted to head coach on July 13, 2020.

Overall, the Wild went 147-77-27 with Evason at the helm through parts of five seasons.