The Wild's eight-game win streak wrapped up almost a week ago, but another impressive record has come to an end.

For the first time with coach Dean Evason at the helm, the Wild has dropped three in a row in the regular season after a lackluster 3-2 letdown to the Sabres in a shootout on Thursday in front of 18,022 at Xcel Energy Center that also snapped a six-game run on home ice.

This is the Wild's longest non-playoffs skid since the team lost four straight from Jan. 5-14, 2020, and it comes after that eight-game tear was nixed last Saturday at Los Angeles.

Buffalo's Tage Thompson was the only player to score in the shootout after misses from the Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov.

Before then, goalie Cam Talbot racked up 38 stops, 22 of which came in succession while the Sabres outshined a Wild lineup that could have easily had the edge.

Not only are the Wild and Buffalo in different ZIP codes in the standings, but the Wild was rested.

This was the team's first action since Sunday after the NHL postponed its game Tuesday against the Hurricanes after four Carolina players tested positive for COVID-19.

But the Wild didn't look refreshed.

BOXSCORE: Buffalo 3, Wild 2 (SO)

The Sabres dominated possession early, throwing 21 shots on net in the first period. One of those from Dylan Cozens led to an impressive pad save by Talbot, who was also clutch in sliding over to block a carom off captain Jared Spurgeon. Talbot's 16 wins are tied for the most in the NHL.

At the other end of the rink, the Wild managed just six shots in the first period.

Still, the team capitalized on one of those looks — a one-timer from Jon Merrill that trickled past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 10 minutes, 11 seconds. Luukkonen, who entered play with a 1.99 goals-against average and .939 save percentage, ended up making 30 saves.

Talbot made one more stop in the second, his 22nd, before Buffalo finally put a puck behind him.

The goal came after a Talbot turnover behind the net, with Buffalo working the puck to the front and then Cozens deflecting in a Henri Jokiharju shot at 8:05.

But the Wild had plenty of chances to atone for the miscue.

Only 20 seconds later, the team received a four-minute power play after Joel Eriksson Ek was clipped with a high stick. This was the 21st penalty drawn this season by Eriksson Ek, which is tops in the NHL.

The team unleashed five shots on net during the advantage, but none hit the back of the net and the Sabres regained full strength with the score still tied at 1.

Overall, the Wild power play went 0-for-2, the same as Buffalo.

Despite not scoring, the Wild continued to generate opportunities, but many of the players' shots missed the net.

Brandon Duhaime, Ryan Hartman, Fiala and Spurgeon, who left the game early, all flung pucks wide before Kaprizov finally converted with 56 seconds left in the second on a dribbler that barely slipped by Luukkonen. The goal was Kaprizov's 11th of the season, and he continues to lead the NHL in scoring since Nov. 18 with 22 points over his last 14 games.

But the Sabres didn't retreat and with 7:57 left in the third period, they again tied the game after Mark Pysyk's shot sailed by Talbot.