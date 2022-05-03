Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was fined $5,000 by the NHL department of player safety on Tuesday.
Spurgeon got a minor penalty for cross-checking Pavel Buchnevich in the third period of his team's 4-0 loss to the Blues on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center in Game 1 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
The teams meet in Game 2 on Wednesday night.
The fine is the largest allowed under the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Spurgeon's illegal hit, in which he brought him stick down on the back of an opponent's legs, resulted in the maximum fine allowed under the NHL union contract.
