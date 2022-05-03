Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was fined $5,000 by the NHL department of player safety on Tuesday.

Spurgeon got a minor penalty for cross-checking Pavel Buchnevich in the third period of his team's 4-0 loss to the Blues on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center in Game 1 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

The teams meet in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The fine is the largest allowed under the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement.