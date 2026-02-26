White House to pause $259M in Minnesota Medicaid dollars as part of fraud crackdown

The Trump administration announced Wednesday it plans to halt $259 million in Medicaid payments to Minnesota over concerns about fraud in the state’s social services programs, the latest chapter in the federal government’s crackdown on the state.
The announcement comes one day after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, where he zoomed in on fraud in Minnesota and announced Vice President JD Vance would be leading efforts to combat the issue. It also follows the wind-down of Operation Metro Surge, a immigration crackdown in the state initially prompted by allegations of fraud.
“A quarter billion dollars is not going to be paid this month to Minnesota for its Medicaid claims,” Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said alongside Vance in a Washington, D.C., news conference.
The administration said it would withhold the funds until the Walz administration puts together a “comprehensive corrective action plan to stop the problem.”
Vance argued that the administration’s actions were meant for Minnesota to take “its obligation seriously to be good stewards of the American people’s tax money.”
“All we need the governor and the administration of Minnesota to do is something quite simple, which is to show that before you give Medicaid funds to somebody, you’re taking seriously whether they provided the services that they say that they’re providing,” Vance said.
In a post on X, Walz said he thinks the administration’s latest action “has nothing to do with fraud,” saying federal agents who were sent to Minnesota to crack down on fraud detained children and violently clashed with protesters.
“His [U.S. Department of Justice] is gutting the U.S. Attorney’s Office and crippling their ability to prosecute fraud. And every week Trump pardons another fraudster,” Walz said.