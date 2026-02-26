Man charged with threatening to kill Minnesota senator, inflict violence at State Capitol

(Sign up for the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Lakes Country newsletter, covering Brainerd, Bemidji and beyond.)
A northern Minnesota man is accused of calling Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office and threatening to execute everyone at the State Capitol the day after he posted threats online about killing a Republican state senator.
John Tobias, 58, of Park Rapids, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 24, and appeared in court Wednesday on two felony charges of terroristic threats. He remains in custody at the Hubbard County jail.
The charges come a week after lawmakers returned to the State Capitol for the first legislative session following the assassination of DFL House Leader Melissa Hortman and the attempted assassination of DFL state Sen. John Hoffman, who is back at the Capitol after recovering from nine gunshot wounds.
Minnesota lawmakers are seeking increased protections in the wake of the shootings last summer and a wave of political violence across the country.
On Monday, State Patrol Sgt. Kelly Phillips, who is assigned to threat investigations at the State Capitol, contacted the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office after learning about a threatening Facebook post reportedly made by Tobias that tagged state Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe. The next day, Phillips was informed that Tobias also called the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office with similar threats.
Gruenhagen did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. According to Tobias’s criminal complaint, the senator had been concerned about the social media post and wanted to alert Phillips.
The phone call and Facebook post were laced with expletives and comments about wanting to kill Gruenhagen and others at the Capitol due to Tobias’s claims he lost money during the COVID-19 shutdown, charges say.