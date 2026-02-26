Advertisement
Man charged with threatening to kill Minnesota senator, inflict violence at State Capitol

Charges say he threated to kill lawmakers over losing money during the COVID-19 shutdown.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2026 at 12:27AM
Freshman lawmaker Glenn Gruenhagen in the House Chambers at the State Capitol.
State Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, was a target of the threats, charges say. (Dml - Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
A northern Minnesota man is accused of calling Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office and threatening to execute everyone at the State Capitol the day after he posted threats online about killing a Republican state senator.

John Tobias, 58, of Park Rapids, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 24, and appeared in court Wednesday on two felony charges of terroristic threats. He remains in custody at the Hubbard County jail.

The charges come a week after lawmakers returned to the State Capitol for the first legislative session following the assassination of DFL House Leader Melissa Hortman and the attempted assassination of DFL state Sen. John Hoffman, who is back at the Capitol after recovering from nine gunshot wounds.

Minnesota lawmakers are seeking increased protections in the wake of the shootings last summer and a wave of political violence across the country.

On Monday, State Patrol Sgt. Kelly Phillips, who is assigned to threat investigations at the State Capitol, contacted the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office after learning about a threatening Facebook post reportedly made by Tobias that tagged state Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe. The next day, Phillips was informed that Tobias also called the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office with similar threats.

Gruenhagen did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. According to Tobias’s criminal complaint, the senator had been concerned about the social media post and wanted to alert Phillips.

The phone call and Facebook post were laced with expletives and comments about wanting to kill Gruenhagen and others at the Capitol due to Tobias’s claims he lost money during the COVID-19 shutdown, charges say.

Tobias also reportedly blamed Gov. Tim Walz and said he wanted $1.4 million he lost.

“I want it now or I’m going to do my constitutional duty and kill everyone [sic] of you ...,” the post said.

In a recorded phone call to the Attorney General’s Office, an employee who spoke with Tobias said he identified himself, charges say. The employee said she was scared he would follow through with his threats. In the call, he said he would come to St. Paul and “execute every [person] in them ... capitol buildings and frickin’ everywhere,” charges say.

According to the criminal complaint, a Hubbard County investigator said he spoke with Tobias last month about previous similar threats. After obtaining a search warrant, officials seized nine guns including an AR-15 rifle and 45 boxes of ammunition from Tobias’s home.

Tobias told investigators he didn’t intend on killing anyone, but he admitted that he was trying to get people’s attention. He confirmed he made the Facebook post and call, according to the charges.

His criminal history in Minnesota includes a domestic assault conviction from 2010 and a conviction for driving while impaired from 2013. His bail was set at $300,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 2.

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

