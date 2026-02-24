Minnesota lawmakers want increased protections for themselves after Hortman assassination

Alarmed by last summer’s attacks on their colleagues, Minnesota lawmakers are seeking to protect themselves and future legislators as the country faces a surge of political violence.
In their first week back in St. Paul, DFL legislators proposed measures that are in direct response to the June assassination of former House Leader Melissa Hortman and the attempted slaying of state Sen. John Hoffman.
The proposals could present a rare opportunity for bipartisanship in the narrowly divided Legislature, with bills seeking to make legislators’ home addresses, personal phone numbers and children’s names private data and to require law enforcement agencies to develop safety protocols for elected officials.
DFLers are also proposing tougher criminal penalties for people who impersonate police officers, and rules requiring the removal of equipment and decals from decommissioned emergency vehicles that are sold to the public.
The suspect in the June attacks disguised himself as a police officer and attacked the two lawmakers and their families at their homes in the middle of the night, authorities say. He also is accused of driving a black SUV that resembled a police squad car, equipped with flashing lights.
“When somebody comes to your home, you want to know who it is. When somebody pulls you over in greater Minnesota on a dark street, you want to know,” said Rep. Ginny Klevorn, DFL-Plymouth. “We live in a different world.”
Klevorn is leading the effort in the House to toughen penalties for impersonating a cop. She is co-sponsoring the measure related to emergency vehicles.
Hoffman, who was shot nine times in the attack at his home, is sponsoring the police impersonation bill in the Senate.