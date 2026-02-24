Is politics ruining sports? Partisanship simmers over post-Olympic gold in men’s hockey

“We were not expected to win, so when we did, it all felt great — then politics made it all feel worse," said Ryan Winkler, the former DFL majority leader of the Minnesota House of Representatives, who played hockey through high school and has three sons and a stepson who play. “Everything in Trump’s world, he wants his hands on it. If the Olympics are happening, he’s going to want to be front and center. Sending JD Vance and Kash Patel, it all makes it worse. Just stay out of it.”