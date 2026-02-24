Is politics ruining sports? Partisanship simmers over post-Olympic gold in men’s hockey

The glow was still fresh on the United States’ first men’s hockey gold medal in 46 years, tears still wet from honoring a teammate killed by a drunken driver in 2024, when America’s polarizing politics joined the chat.
FBI director Kash Patel, who’d been in the crowd for the gold-medal game in Milan, chugged a beer in the Team USA locker room then pounded a table. A post-9/11 Toby Keith song, “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” blasted in the background. Everyone sang along.
Then Patel got President Trump on Facetime. Players quieted as the president congratulated them. He suggested sending a military plane to fly the team to this week’s State of the Union speech.
“We’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you know that,” Trump said on the call, referring to the Olympic gold-medal-winning women and suggesting he’d get impeached if he didn’t.
The politicians in the locker room, the joke at the women’s expense, the outrage from both sides about everything except hockey: It was all on brand for 2026 America.
“It’s a sign of the times, the way things are with politics and everyone picking sides, left and right,” said Joe Dziedzic, a former NHL player from Minneapolis whose sister, the late Kari Dziedzic, had been the majority leader in the Minnesota Senate. “We can’t go and just enjoy the moment. Somebody’s gotta add something, whether it’s Patel in the locker room or whatever. Sometimes we look too far into things and try to stir the pot rather than enjoy something for what it is.”
Some looked at Trump’s seeming dig at the U.S. women’s team as another example of the president’s misogyny. Others said to chill — that he was only joking — despite the president having directed his ire earlier in the Games at other U.S. Olympians he deemed insufficiently patriotic.
“We were not expected to win, so when we did, it all felt great — then politics made it all feel worse," said Ryan Winkler, the former DFL majority leader of the Minnesota House of Representatives, who played hockey through high school and has three sons and a stepson who play. “Everything in Trump’s world, he wants his hands on it. If the Olympics are happening, he’s going to want to be front and center. Sending JD Vance and Kash Patel, it all makes it worse. Just stay out of it.”