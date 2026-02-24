Advertisement
Sun Country picking up travelers stranded in Puerto Vallarta

Several flights in and out of the Mexican airport were canceled Monday due to civil unrest.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2026 at 1:39PM
Sun Country announced its biggest route expansion ever, with 19 new flights from six airports starting in April. The routes are seasonal and have one-way fares that start as low as $49.
A Sun Country jet takes off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Sun Country Airlines on Tuesday, Feb. 24, said it is sending two planes to the Puerto Vallarta Airport in Mexico to pick up passengers whose flights were canceled.

The airline called off flights in and out of the popular tourist destination on Monday due to civil unrest that broke out following the killing of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in a military operation over the weekend.

Cartel members clashed with authorities, setting vehicles on fire and blocking roads, prompting the U.S. State Department to issue a shelter-in-place directive that remains in effect.

“While no airports have been closed, roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with most domestic and international flights canceled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta,” the State Department said.

Sun Country also diverted two flights on Sunday, which eventually returned to the Twin Cities, according to data on the flight tracking website FlightAware. A Sun Country flight to Puerto Vallarta at 7:24 a.m. Monday was canceled, according to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s website.

On Tuesday, a Sun Country flight from MSP is scheduled to arrive in Mexico at 10:13 a.m., according to the Puerto Vallarta Airport’s website. It wasn’t immediately clear when the second plane would arrive.

Delta Air Lines on Monday also canceled flights in and out of Puerto Vallarta, also known as Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport. On Tuesday, at least one flight from the Twin Cities to Mexico’s seventh busiest airport showed as departing on time at 9:21 a.m.

A Delta flight leaving Puerto Vallarta for the Twin Cities was scheduled to depart at 3:10 p.m., according to the Puerto Vallarta Airport’s website.

Delta has issued a travel advisory saying travelers with trips in, out or through Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara may be affected through Feb. 26 due to civil unrest. The airline also said customers could change their flights at no cost for travel on or before March 7.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

