‘Oh, For Sleet’s Sake’: MnDOT names winners of its Name a Snowplow contest

Nearly 19,000 people cast votes in the annual contest started six years ago to bring levity to winter.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2026 at 5:28PM
FILE PHOTO - A MnDOT snowplow cleared a stretch of north bound I-35 W south of Burnsville Parkway in 2017.
An MnDOT snowplow clears a stretch of northbound I-35W south of Burnsville Parkway in 2017. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
And the winner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 2026 Name a Snowplow contest is ... the envelope please.

“Oh, For Sleet’s Sake.”

In a close vote, the moniker came out on top in the annual competition where people choose names to be applied to the agency’s snowplows.

“I like that one,” said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer.

Coming in second was “Flurrious George,” followed by “Sled Zeppelin,” “K Pop Blizzard Hunter” and “Minne-Snow-Ta.” Rounding out the top eight were “Every Day I’m Shovelin’,” “O Brother, Where Art Plow?” and “The Life of a Snowgirl.”

In December, the agency asked for suggestions and received more than 67,000 submissions. Over the next month, MnDOT staff winnowed that list down to 30 finalists and put them out for a vote.

Nearly 19,000 people cast a vote in the online contest. Each person was limited to one ballot, but was allowed to select up to eight names. The top eight vote-getters earned a spot on a plow, with one name assigned to a plow in each of MnDOT’s eight districts.

“We’re so thankful to the Minnesotans who have helped submit and select new and creative snowplow names for our agency,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “Let’s remember it’s not just the plows, it’s also about the more than 1,600 Minnesota snowplow operators who keep us safe, and our roads cleared all winter long.”

The agency started the naming contest as a way to bring levity to winter after seeing an article in the publication Roadshow explaining how Scotland names its entire snowplow fleet and posts maps showing their locations. Scotland calls the vehicles “gritters,” the article said, which led to such witty handles as “Gritney Spears” and “Gritty Gritty Bang Bang.”

But there is a more serious message that accompanies the contest:.

“Please slow down and give the operators of ‘Sled Zepplin’, ‘The Life of a Snowgirl’ and all of Minnesota’s other snowplows plenty of space to clear roads safely every time it snows,” Daubenberger said.

MnDOT now has 48 named plows out of its fleet of 800. In the past, references to sports, Minnesota’s climate and pop culture have yielded names such as “Betty Whiteout,” “Taylor Drift” and “Plowy McPlowFace.” MnDOT staff also has named four on their own to acknowledge the highways adjacent to tribal lands that the agency plows.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area

