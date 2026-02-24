‘Oh, For Sleet’s Sake’: MnDOT names winners of its Name a Snowplow contest

And the winner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 2026 Name a Snowplow contest is ... the envelope please.
“Oh, For Sleet’s Sake.”
In a close vote, the moniker came out on top in the annual competition where people choose names to be applied to the agency’s snowplows.
“I like that one,” said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer.
Coming in second was “Flurrious George,” followed by “Sled Zeppelin,” “K Pop Blizzard Hunter” and “Minne-Snow-Ta.” Rounding out the top eight were “Every Day I’m Shovelin’,” “O Brother, Where Art Plow?” and “The Life of a Snowgirl.”
In December, the agency asked for suggestions and received more than 67,000 submissions. Over the next month, MnDOT staff winnowed that list down to 30 finalists and put them out for a vote.
Nearly 19,000 people cast a vote in the online contest. Each person was limited to one ballot, but was allowed to select up to eight names. The top eight vote-getters earned a spot on a plow, with one name assigned to a plow in each of MnDOT’s eight districts.
“We’re so thankful to the Minnesotans who have helped submit and select new and creative snowplow names for our agency,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “Let’s remember it’s not just the plows, it’s also about the more than 1,600 Minnesota snowplow operators who keep us safe, and our roads cleared all winter long.”