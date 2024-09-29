While canvassing for my candidate, the mind I changed about political differences was my own

The house looked like any other — just one of dozens along my canvassing route in the battleground state of Wisconsin. I’d been door-knocking for an hour with little to show for it, distributing campaign literature to folks who’d long ago made their choice. Those who shared my political sentiments cheered me on; those who didn’t were quick to close their doors. No one took anything personally. Everyone seemed to understand the thankless and pitiable plight of the canvasser.