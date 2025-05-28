New sober house opens for veterans with PTSD in southern Minnesota

WINNEBAGO, MINN. – On the day he lost his legs in a bomb blast in Afghanistan, Jack Zimmerman said he felt helpless. But then his buddies ran to his side, risking their lives to save his.
Zimmerman said he hopes a sober house that opened Wednesday outside Winnebago can provide similar support for veterans going through their own battles with addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Organizers for the Bravo Zulu House, about 28 miles south of Mankato, said they hope to help veterans stay sober and treat their PTSD.
“We’ve lost so many people unnecessarily since the war’s been over to suicide,” Zimmerman said at the opening for Bravo Zulu House. “With places like this, guys can have a place to heal.”
On average, 17.6 U.S. veterans die by suicide each day, according to the latest figures from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Veterans sometimes feel like they’re not understood by their nonmilitary peers and counselors while in sober houses, said Mike McLaughlin, head of Blue Earth County Veterans Services.
Many veterans struggle “trying to find that new normal and that new network while they’re trying to navigate sobriety,” McLaughlin said. “And so to have a unified location where they’re surrounded by other veterans is just going to only help.”
Work on the site began with a groundbreaking last year. The first residents are expected around June 20, and visitors from a crowd of about 300 people walked through rooms where construction has not been completed.