Counterpoint: Winter camelina holds promise for Minnesota farmers, environment and citizens

While a highly effective conservation practice, cover crops are not harvested, so they cost farmers money without making money in the short term. They have so far proven hard to scale up without ongoing public incentive payments. Despite four major pushes over the last 100 years to scale up cover crops, they are used on less than 5% of Minnesota cropland. Winter camelina does cost money to implement, but unlike traditional cover crops it can be harvested and sold. This lets the market drive adoption, rather than public subsidies. Forever Green has been careful to design state support for earliest adopter winter camelina growers as risk management rather than subsidies.