Counterpoint: Winter camelina holds promise for Minnesota farmers, environment and citizens

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Winter camelina is a promising new crop in development for Minnesota farmers, not a greenwashing Trojan horse, as asserted in a recent commentary. (“Is sustainable aviation fuel plan an example of public-private-nonprofit greenwashing?” May 17.) As leaders of the research and commercialization programs at the University of Minnesota’s Forever Green Initiative, which is developing winter camelina, we welcome transparent discussion of its merits.
Winter camelina has the potential to be an economically viable, low-carbon biofuel feedstock that provides a broad suite of environmental benefits. Indeed, peer-reviewed research has shown that winter camelina can reduce soil erosion by up to 80% and nitrate leaching potential by up to 90%, while producing diesel and jet fuel with a low carbon footprint.
Yet, the crop is very new in this region. As such, it lacks the regulatory and market advantages of established crops such as corn, soybeans and canola. To drive winter camelina toward commercial readiness, Forever Green has assembled a world-class network of agricultural scientists, growers, environmental advocates, industry partners, state agencies and philanthropists. Uniting these partners to turn new crops into scalable solutions is the heart of Forever Green’s mission.
To inform the public discussion about winter camelina, we have shared many public resources. In addition to published research, we put out a how-to guide for farmers and a detailed report on the 2023-24 growing season. We host weekly research seminars anyone is welcome to attend. On May 28, we are hosting a public Forever Green Field Day in St. Paul (tinyurl.com/zvfsww34).
Our doors are open.
Can winter camelina be profitable for farmers? Like all crops, it depends on price and yield. However, because our goal is for farmers to harvest and sell both winter camelina and soybeans in the same year, it also depends on the degree to which camelina reduces the yield of the soybean crop grown after it. More on this below.