Opinion: Improving trend in Minnesota’s suicide rate is a milestone, not a finish line

5) Designate September as Minnesota Suicide Prevention Training Month — within National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. September is already recognized nationally for suicide prevention awareness. Minnesota should expand on that by declaring the month as Suicide Prevention Training Month, encouraging every Minnesotan to take a training course. Programs offered by organizations like SAVE, NAMI and others — some free, some low-cost — can help people of all backgrounds learn to spot warning signs, start lifesaving conversations and connect others to care. If we can learn CPR, we can learn this too.