Opinion: Improving trend in Minnesota’s suicide rate is a milestone, not a finish line

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
The Minnesota Star Tribune’s recent article “Minnesota’s suicide death rate appears to be leveling off after years of increases” (May 16) offers a rare and encouraging piece of news: Our state may finally be seeing a plateau — or even a decline — in suicide deaths. That’s something to celebrate. For families and communities devastated by suicide loss, even a glimmer of progress offers hope.
But let’s be clear that this is a milestone, not a finish line.
Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death in Minnesota, claiming more than 700 lives each year. Behind each number is a person — a parent, a child, a friend, coworker, neighbor — whose absence is felt forever. While the data may be improving, the crisis is far from over.
The progress we’re seeing reflects the coordination, intention and persistence of many. At the state level, the Minnesota Suicide Prevention Taskforce has provided thoughtful leadership to guide strategy and elevate the issue. Individuals like Kelly Felton, Minnesota’s suicide prevention coordinator; Tanya Carter, manager of the Minnesota Department of Health’s suicide prevention program, and Stefan Gingerich, the department’s suicide prevention epidemiologist, have helped shape a statewide approach grounded in data, collaboration and compassion.
Their efforts have shown that suicide prevention in Minnesota is truly bipartisan. This issue doesn’t check party affiliation. It doesn’t care about ideology. And across red, blue and purple districts, Minnesotans have shown what’s possible when we lead with empathy and purpose.
At the same time, we must recognize that the day-to-day, hands-on work of suicide prevention is being done by local, grassroots nonprofit organizations. Often operating with limited resources, these groups are providing prevention training in schools, distributing free gun locks at community events, responding to families after a loss and offering connection and care to people in crisis.