Suicide deaths have plateaued in Minnesota, slowing a two-decade climb

The number of suicides in Minnesota has leveled off following the COVID-19 pandemic, including declining rates among children and teenagers.
But the new state data also shows these preventable deaths remain problematic in rural areas.
Suicides had been increasing in Minnesota for two decades, reaching a peak of 860 deaths in 2022 before declining to 812 in 2023 and 813 last year. Suicide Prevention Epidemiologist Stefan Gingerich said it is too soon to declare Minnesota has halted its steady rise in suicides, though two years of flat numbers are at least encouraging.
“I’m optimistic for the first time in the four-five years I’ve been doing this,” said Gingerich, who revealed the data Tuesday for the Minnesota Department of Health.
Particularly encouraging was a decline last year in the rate of suicides across the adolescent, teen and young adult (age 20 to 24) groups, he said. A dip in just one of those age groups could be a statistical blip, but a drop across all three suggests progress; that prevention efforts could be working.
“I was hoping it was related to the work we’ve been doing,” said Tanya Carter, manager of the state health department’s suicide-prevention program.
Efforts include training young adults as peer supporters who can connect people in emotional distress to services such as the 988 call/text line. Minnesota has invested in local responders as part of the 988 program, reducing wait times. The program received more than 90,000 contacts last year from people with Minnesota phone numbers.
Preventing suicides often means understanding the demographic and geographic variations in these deaths, health officials said. Firearms were the means in 51% of suicides in Minnesota last year, but American Indians had the highest suicide rate, and they were more likely to die by strangulation.