People will soon need to wear face masks or other similar coverings when they enter Minneapolis businesses, schools and other indoor gathering places.

The new requirement, ordered by Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday, come as the state prepares to relax some social distancing measures.

Who needs to wear a mask, and which types of face coverings meet the definition?

People who are over the age of 2 must wear a mask or similar face covering in most indoor locations where people gather. People can wear multiple types of masks — surgical, N95 or homemade — or other cloth items that cover the nose and mouth.

This is similar to guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which suggests that people 2 and older wear cloth face coverings “whenever people are in a community setting, especially in situations where you may be near people.”

Where do they need to wear masks?

Frey’s order applies in “indoor spaces of public accommodation,” defined as retail stores, government buildings, schools and recreation centers. It also includes “rental establishments,” meaning hotels but not common areas of apartment and condo buildings.

Business owners must make sure their employees wear face coverings if they “have face-to-face contact with the public.”

The city previously issued a separate order that requires staff to wear masks as well as people living in nursing homes when they leave their rooms, if it safe to do so.

When does this requirement begin and end?

The new mask requirements begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. It does not have an end date. Frey said he envisions it remaining in place while the local state of emergency exists, but could end it earlier, depending on how cases develop. Minneapolis’ local emergency runs concurrent with the state’s — which is set to expire June 12 but could be extended.

Who will enforce this and how?

The city is asking people who spot potential violations to call 311. The city’s health department will investigate complaints in food and lodging. The Department of Community & Economic Development will investigate complaints in places selling tobacco and liquor. Police could investigate some as well.

People who violate the new requirement could face a misdemeanor and a fine of up to $1,000. Businesses could also face action against their licenses.

Frey has said the city will focus first on education and outreach before resorting to the tougher penalties.

Are there exceptions for people with medical conditions?

Yes. The order makes exceptions for people who aren’t “able to medically tolerate a face covering.”

What should I do if I can’t find a face covering?

People who need masks can contact the city by e-mailing covid19@minneapolismn.gov or visit the city’s website at http://www.minneapolismn.gov/coronavirus/faqs#Masks. People can also call 311 or (612) 673-3000.

Can businesses block people from entering their establishments if they’re not wearing masks?

Unclear. Frey told City Council on Friday that, businesses aren’t required to enforce the requirements for customers to wear masks.

“Businesses are certainly allowed to tell someone, a customer or otherwise, that is not wearing a mask that they are not welcome,” Frey said.

He added later: “We have learned from other cities that have put that burden on businesses and the result has been bad.”

He encouraged business owners with questions to call 311.

How will mask requirements apply to bars, restaurant and other locations where people might eat, when those places reopen?

It’s complicated. Restaurants could begin reopening on June 1, if they meet safety requirements. When that happens, they will be limited to outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.

Frey’s new regulation, for now, only applies indoors. He said Friday that he does want to ensure that employees, such as cooks and people cleaning tables, are wearing face coverings.

“Undoubtedly, we will have to be issuing some additional guidelines and recommendations when restaurants indoors open up, if the regulation is still in effect then,” he said.

What are other cities doing?

Mask mandates have varied widely across the country. Los Angeles requires masks anytime someone is in public, inside or out.

Earlier this month, New Orleans imposed similar requirements to those in Minneapolis. St. Paul has not announced whether it will enact any rules on masks.

Several states also have imposed mask requirements.