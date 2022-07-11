Chante Bonds ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns as he Boston Renegades won their fourth Women's Football Alliance championship in a row, beating the Minnesota Vixen 32-12 on Sunday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Renegades (9-0) finished undefeated for the third year in a row and have won 34 consecutive games. They have won seven championships overall.

The Vixen (6-3) trailed 7-0 after a quarter and 20-0 at halftime. Boston led 26-0 in the fourth quarter beore the Vixen broke through to end the Renegades' shutout bid.