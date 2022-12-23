Introduction: Host Michael Rand watched Thursday night's NFL game with a sense of horror. As we think about the Vikings' future and perhaps an eventual change at quarterback, be careful what you wish for because even with the No. 2 pick in a draft you can wind up with a QB like the Jets' Zach Wilson. He was booed off the field in a Jets loss Thursday, and he's more evidence that the wrong move at QB can set a franchise back for years.

7:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a discussion of Garrett Bradbury's injury, Justin Jefferson's smooth route-running and Vikings playoff scenarios.

28:00: There is a lot to be concerned about with the Gophers men's basketball team.

