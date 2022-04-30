With their first of two picks in the fifth round on Saturday, the Vikings drafted Gophers defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo at 165th overall.

Otomewo, 23, was an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season with 4.5 tackles for losses and three sacks in 13 starts. He was roommates with fellow Gophers edge rusher Boye Mafe, who was drafted in the second round by the Seahawks on Friday night.

Otomewo is the first Gophers players drafted by the Vikings since Nate Triplett went 167th overall in 2010. He is the 21st Gophers player drafted by the Vikings in franchise history.

At 6-foot-5 and 282 pounds, Otomewo is a big and long-limbed prospect who could still have some untapped potential, and perhaps move inside of the Vikings' new 3-4 front as part of the three down linemen in that scheme.

He was the fifth defender taken of the Vikings' seven picks through five rounds.

Otomewo was one of two players taken by the Vikings in the fifth round. The other was Ty Chandler, a North Carolina running back.

Chandler, 23, was a four-year contributor at Tennessee before transferring to the Tar Heels last season, when he was named second-team All-ACC with 1,092 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Only two running backs clocked faster 40-yard dash times at the NFL Scouting Combine than the speedy Chandler, who needed 4.38 seconds.