Leaf-peeping crowds are thronging the North Shore as the season hits its peak

The pressure is increasing at state parks such as Tettegouche, which can see double the usual visitors on a weekend day. Some sites have stopped promoting the season altogether.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 4, 2025 at 12:14PM
Visitors stop to enjoy the view from Palisade Head last weekend near Silver Bay, Minn. (Erica Dischino/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

SILVER BAY, MINN. – The trailhead parking lot for Bean and Bear lakes, in a corner of Tettegouche State Park, was full by 8:30 a.m. last Saturday. More than 60 vehicles crammed tight. New arrivals slow-rolled in search of a spot.

Soon after, dozens more vehicles lined the shoulders of Penn Boulevard outside the lot. Fall colors hadn’t peaked, but the people drawn to the autumn spectacle were already out in force.

The scene rippled with the energy of an organized athletic event. Daypacks and trekking poles were adjusted. Dogs were brought to heel. Lines formed at two portable toilets.

The fall leaf-seeking crowds have become so numerous at some state parks that the managers don’t advertise them as an autumn destination anymore. The stampede creates traffic control and park maintenance needs that the park isn’t fully equipped for, said park manager Katie Foshay.

“It is trending up everywhere,” Foshay said. “It is just more and more and more people.”

Tom Nett of Duluth didn’t anticipate the crush.

“We were almost going to turn around but thought, ‘OK, let’s give it a try,’” said Nett, who was on the shore with his wife, Molly, to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

Dan Steinhacker of St. Paul, who visits the region 10 times per year, was a bit taken aback by the gathering swarm — some of whom had to move out of the way for off-road highway vehicles rumbling down a shared path.

“There is a lot more people up here,” said Steinhacker, who was with his wife, Sara Mairs, son Sam and their blue heeler mix, Ollie.

A trailhead parking lot is full and vehicles line Penn Boulevard (County Hwy. 11) on Sept. 27 in Silver Bay. (Erica Dischino /For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

‘A big uptick’

Bean and Bear lakes sit far from the main visitor center, but they represent the intense pressure that the fall color transformation, peak or not, triggers at their home state park, Tettegouche.

“I do think there is a big uptick for people coming to the shore for fall colors, and I think Tettegouche is the epicenter,” said Nina Simonowicz, who ran the tourist guide NorthShoreVisitor.com for 23 years.

The park is never busier than when the public arrives in waves on weekends near and during peak, generally from the end of September into early October, said Foshay. Camping-heavy holidays such as July 4th and Memorial Day are a clear second.

Daily visitors can hit 5,000 or more, double the number on a typical weekend day, drawn in by the park’s inviting mix of dense hardwoods, Lake Superior views, waterfalls, and camping and hiking options.

It was a busy scene Sept. 27 at the trailhead to Bean and Bear lakes. Off-highway vehicle riders at times overlapped with hikers on a shared path. (Erica Dischino/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Along a highly visited North Shore, Tettegouche stands out. The 78,000 visits last October alone were nearly 35% more than in October 2023, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. To the south, visits to Gooseberry and Split Rock Lighthouse state parks rose more than 16% in the same time frame.

As the day stretched last Saturday, the public kept coming. Several miles north up Hwy. 61 from Silver Bay, the Tettegouche main office buzzed with activity.

Several people parked on highway shoulders near a bridge to fish the Baptism River. And when drivers couldn’t find space in the visitor center lot, which also serves as a state wayside rest area, some resorted to an adjacent lot despite the sign: Truck trailers only.

There were picnickers. Others navigated the looping trails to the mouth of the river and its beach. Inside the center, people filled the gift shop. Nearby, park staff cleaned restrooms. There were lattes to make.

“The line for coffees can be double or triple the line to purchase gifts or a park permit,” Foshay said.

The Tettegouche State Park visitor center was buzzing by midday on Sept. 27. People filled the gift shop, too. (Erica Dischino/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

The construction of a new High Falls bridge over the Baptism River is also contributing to the crowding. Typically, motorists pile into a small trailhead lot and then hike from the west to the falls, but that lot and trailhead are closed.

Hikers now can only get to the falls along an eastern path. Between heavier foot traffic and weather, the trail is showing wear and tear, Foshay said.

Last spring, stewards of the Superior Hiking Trail closed part of the trail to the Bean and Bear overlook, a popular Instagram target, for more than three months as they worked to renovate areas degraded by erosion and high traffic.

Such strain prompted the DNR to limit its typical calls to the public to get outdoors.

The parks and trails division no longer promotes fall color visits to some of its busiest North Shore parks on DNR social platforms, Foshay said. Instead, posts suggest the natural beauty of lesser-known parks, forests or recreation areas that have more capacity at the time.

Simonowicz said she doesn’t know when traveling to view Minnesota fall colors “became a thing,” but she is certain of social media’s role. The rise of the influencers has attracted a younger crowd, too.

Also, Cook County was deemed a place of refuge as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, a winner at keeping virus infection low.

“We had access to wilderness. It opened up the North Shore,” Simonowicz said.

Dispersing the crowds

State parks aren’t the only destination for the mobs that show up during the brief window of peak colors.

Farther up the big lake, inland hiking on the Oberg Mountain loop near Tofte or gondola trips to Moose Mountain in Lutsen are popular as well.

Visit Cook County, a tourism organization, tries to balance promotion with preservation, said executive director Linda Jurek. Tourism dollars make up 81% of the county’s economy. More than 1.2 million people visit annually. They spent $220 million in 2022, according to a University of Minnesota study that showed the positive impact on businesses like lodges and restaurants and, for example, the ripple effect on worker wages.

Still, Jurek said her agency attempts to detour tourists to alternative hikes and driving routes; works with groups to spread out their events; and encourages visits on days other than Saturday and Sunday.

“We push our messaging: ‘If you can get away­­, you will have Oberg to yourself on a Wednesday morning.’” she added. “We also push our lodging partners to entice more people to take that trip in the middle of the week.”

Lutsen Mountains resort, for example, has extended gondola hours through Oct. 11 and also has added a deluxe package this season.

“We have to be conscientious of saturation and conscientious of where else we can send people, so we are being good stewards of our area,” Jurek said.

Visitors check out the view from Palisade Head, part of Tettegouche State Park. (Erica Dischino/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

The alternative route

Back at Tettegouche, Foshay isn’t discouraging visitors but she has a few suggestions:

  • Visit on a weekday.
    • Plan ahead and take back roads to avoid road construction and tie-ups on Hwy. 61. (“Plus, the colors are usually better away from Lake Superior.”)
      • If the parking lot is full, go somewhere else.

        “I still enjoy that people are getting out here and recreating, or visiting for the first time,” she said.

        Steinhacker, the repeat North Shore visitor from St. Paul, agreed after the day hike with his family.

        They witnessed a broad assortment of families, friends and pets and a few pinch points along the trail, but the vibe was joyful, he said.

        Like other hikers surprised by Saturday’s early crowd, he saw a silver lining.

        “We felt gratitude that so many people were enjoying what the Minnesota outdoors has to offer at this moment, and for future conservation. I only saw one piece of trash,” he said.

        about the writer

        Bob Timmons

        Outdoors reporter

        Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

        See Moreicon

