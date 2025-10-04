Leaf-peeping crowds are thronging the North Shore as the season hits its peak

SILVER BAY, MINN. – The trailhead parking lot for Bean and Bear lakes, in a corner of Tettegouche State Park, was full by 8:30 a.m. last Saturday. More than 60 vehicles crammed tight. New arrivals slow-rolled in search of a spot.
Soon after, dozens more vehicles lined the shoulders of Penn Boulevard outside the lot. Fall colors hadn’t peaked, but the people drawn to the autumn spectacle were already out in force.
The scene rippled with the energy of an organized athletic event. Daypacks and trekking poles were adjusted. Dogs were brought to heel. Lines formed at two portable toilets.
The fall leaf-seeking crowds have become so numerous at some state parks that the managers don’t advertise them as an autumn destination anymore. The stampede creates traffic control and park maintenance needs that the park isn’t fully equipped for, said park manager Katie Foshay.
“It is trending up everywhere,” Foshay said. “It is just more and more and more people.”
Tom Nett of Duluth didn’t anticipate the crush.
“We were almost going to turn around but thought, ‘OK, let’s give it a try,’” said Nett, who was on the shore with his wife, Molly, to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.
Dan Steinhacker of St. Paul, who visits the region 10 times per year, was a bit taken aback by the gathering swarm — some of whom had to move out of the way for off-road highway vehicles rumbling down a shared path.