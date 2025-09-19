The 5 best things we ate along the North Shore and Gunflint Trail this week

Strawberry shortcake fry bread from Big Back Eats
I’ve headed to the Gunflint Trail annually for the past eight years, drawn by its spectacular hiking trails, lakes so clear they mirror the vistas above and access to the serene Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. It’s also home to great food finds if you know where to look (hello Poplar Haus walleye chowder).
For me, that now includes Big Back Eats, a new food stand in a lot across from Trail Center Lodge. Available to food entrepreneurs, it’s part of a northern Minnesota training program for the Oglala Lakota tribe from South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation.
Opened in mid-June, the stand emphasizes global and Indigenous-influenced cuisine featuring items such as Korean corn dogs and Jamaican jerk sandwiches. If there’s a must order, it’s the strawberry shortcake on fry bread ($6). The execution is spot on delicious, with puffy fry bread airy and bubbly in the middle, fried to a nice golden brown. Topped with juicy strawberries in syrup and dollops of whipped cream, it was a sweet end to days spent hiking and relaxing along the trail.
The stand is currently open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; check Big Back Eats’ social media pages for the latest seasonal updates. 7611 Gunflint Trail, bit.ly/BigBackEats
Avocado Benedict at Charlie’s Alpine Bistro
Lutsen Mountains’ newest restaurant is all about chalet vibes. With cushy booths, warm woods and picture windows providing views of peaks and valleys and fall colors, we didn’t need much more.
So it was a bonus that the owners of Charlie’s Alpine Bistro have put thought into a menu that cranks standard fare up a notch. We stopped by the spot south of Grand Marais and on the way to the Gunflint Trail during breakfast. Offerings ranged from Belgian waffles and lox bagels to egg platters and sandwiches. The Benedict with hash browns ($14) emerged as the fan favorite. It gets the classic poached eggs and hollandaise treatment, but then the kitchen sneaks veggies in via avocado toast, heirloom tomatoes and pickled shallots that reads like a California-style riff on this classic.
Breakfast runs from 7 to 11 a.m. daily, dinner (burgers, pastas, fish, steak and chops) from 3 to 10 p.m. Opened in August, it replaces the long-running Papa Charlie’s that was destroyed in a 2023 fire.
467 Ski Hill Rd., Lutsen, 218-663-7281, bit.ly/CharliesAlpineBistro