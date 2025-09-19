The 5 best things we ate along the North Shore and Gunflint Trail this week

So it was a bonus that the owners of Charlie’s Alpine Bistro have put thought into a menu that cranks standard fare up a notch. We stopped by the spot south of Grand Marais and on the way to the Gunflint Trail during breakfast. Offerings ranged from Belgian waffles and lox bagels to egg platters and sandwiches. The Benedict with hash browns ($14) emerged as the fan favorite. It gets the classic poached eggs and hollandaise treatment, but then the kitchen sneaks veggies in via avocado toast, heirloom tomatoes and pickled shallots that reads like a California-style riff on this classic.