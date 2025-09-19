Midwest Travel

Here’s where — and when — to see the best fall colors across Minnesota

September 19, 2025
From Silvery Bay to Tofte to Grand Marais, visitors flocked to hiking trails and overlooks to enjoy the fall foliage. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Your guide to the state’s best fall hikes, drives, and seasonal activities, from Duluth to the Driftless.

Each fall, Minnesotans start mapping out their favorite color routes as the state turns into a patchwork of gold, crimson and orange. Planning a post-work hike or weekend getaway is a seasonal ritual.

Whether your annual tradition includes a trip to the North Shore’s Lake Superior cliffs or to quiet prairies speckled with oak and aspen, every region has its own quiet beauty, waiting to be explored.

These are a few of our tried-and-true Minnesota destinations with a front-row seat to autumn’s display — along with our guesstimates for when to find peak color in each region.

Duluth & the North Shore

Peak color: Approximately Sept. 29 (Grand Marais) to Oct. 6 (Duluth).

The North Shore is an essential fall destination, drawing road-trippers to Lake Superior’s rocky coastline. For a classic hike, circle Oberg Mountain, where a 2.3-mile loop trail opens to overlooks of Oberg Lake and the Sawtooth Mountains. Another favorite, the Bean and Bear Lakes loop near Silver Bay, winds past two mirrored lakes ringed by maples and aspen.

If you prefer a lift, ride the Summit Express Gondola at Lutsen Mountains up to Moose Mountain’s summit for panoramic views of forest and lake. Between hikes, stop at North Shore Winery, where small-batch ciders and reds capture the season.

Make it a long weekend with a stay right on Superior’s shore. Enjoy views from the retro-modern Cliff Dweller Hotel’s lake-facing balconies, or stay in one of Bluefin Bay’s condo-style suites, with access to a cozy fireside restaurant. Keep heading north to stay at the historic Naniboujou Lodge, which charms with its 1920s heritage and brilliantly painted Cree-inspired dining hall.

New Scenic Cafe just north of Duluth serves upscale dishes with local fish and seasonal ingredients. In Grand Marais, stop in for a casual, hearty meal at the Angry Trout Cafe or Blue Water Cafe.

Fall colors at Giants Ridge Recreation Area near Biwabik, Minn. (Discover the Range)

The Iron Range

Peak color: Approx. Oct. 6.

Up North, the Range is made for autumn weekends, with colorful trails and rusty red hills that inspire. In Chisholm, Redhead Mountain Bike Park draws MTB riders from across the Midwest, but its web of hiking trails is just as rewarding, weaving past deep blue mine-pit lakes that reflect the season’s bright reds and golds. On Thursdays and Saturdays, climb aboard the Minnesota Discovery Center trolley tour of a former mining village and enjoy the sights while learning local history.

At the Laurentian Divide Recreation Area near Virginia, Minn., rocky paths climb to lookouts where tamarack and maple stretch to the horizon. Continue into Superior National Forest for still more hiking and color. For sweeping overhead views, head to Giants Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik, where you can follow the mountain trails on foot or ride the scenic chairlift, which glides above the hills.

The east overlook on Barn Bluff above the Mississippi River in Red Wing is one of the most spectacular views along the river. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Red Wing

Peak color: Approx. Oct. 13.

On the Mississippi River, Red Wing’s sweeping bluffs and small-town hospitality make fall weekends unforgettable. Start with a hike up He Mni Can (Barn Bluff), where a network of trails rewards you with views of the river valley and the historic town. The nearby Frontenac State Park provides equally spectacular overlooks plus quiet birding trails.

Base yourself downtown at the St. James Hotel, an 1875 landmark filled with Victorian details and river views. Stroll to the Red Wing Shoe Company’s flagship store, sip local beers at Red Wing Brewery, or browse independent shops.

You can also plan your trip to coincide with the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival (Oct. 11-12), when dozens of regional artists, food vendors and musicians fill Levee Park.

Paddling in the Alexandria region of western Minnesota. (James Feist/Vist Alexandria)

Alexandria & western Minnesota

Peak color: Approx. Oct. 13.

For wide-open skies and prairie vistas, head 22 miles northwest of Alexandria to Inspiration Peak, where a short but steep trail reveals a 360-degree view that influenced the writer Sinclair Lewis. The nearby Glendalough State Park has gentle hiking and biking that winds around multiple lakes, a peaceful spot for spotting migrating waterfowl. Horse lovers can join a Silver Sage horseback tour, a fun way to explore hundreds of acres and catch a glimpse of deer and birds.

Stay at Brophy Lake Resort, a family-run hideaway near Alexandria with lakeside cabins perfect for campfires and stargazing. Alexandria itself makes a pleasant base, with cozy cafes and farm-to-table dinners at La Ferme. Spend your weekend paddling on lakes or sipping a robust red at boutique wineries such as Burr Vineyards or Carlos Creek.

Historic downtown Lanesboro, Minn., is framed by peak fall color. (Simon Peter Groebner/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lanesboro & the Driftless Area

Peak color: Approx. Oct. 20.

To the southeast, the Driftless Area unfolds in rolling sandstone bluffs and river-cut valleys. Start with the Root River State Trail, a 42-mile paved route centered on Lanesboro that’s perfect for biking amid maples that turn brilliant orange. Families can add a stop at Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center near Lanesboro, which offers interpretive programs on geology and wildlife.

Great River Bluffs State Park near Winona features a network of wooded trails, including the climb to King’s Bluff Overlook, which rises 500 feet above the Mississippi and has wide views of the river valley and the hillsides below.

Even off the trail, fall color frames every experience. Join a guided Amish Country tour of Harmony to visit farms and bakeries, or linger in Lanesboro, where antique shops and galleries spill out of restored brick buildings. Near La Crescent, visit the Apple Blossom Scenic Drive overlook and sample fresh-pressed cider and pick-your-own apples at local orchards.

Katherine Lawless

