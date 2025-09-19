Here’s where — and when — to see the best fall colors across Minnesota

Up North, the Range is made for autumn weekends, with colorful trails and rusty red hills that inspire. In Chisholm, Redhead Mountain Bike Park draws MTB riders from across the Midwest, but its web of hiking trails is just as rewarding, weaving past deep blue mine-pit lakes that reflect the season’s bright reds and golds. On Thursdays and Saturdays, climb aboard the Minnesota Discovery Center trolley tour of a former mining village and enjoy the sights while learning local history.