Here’s where — and when — to see the best fall colors across Minnesota

Each fall, Minnesotans start mapping out their favorite color routes as the state turns into a patchwork of gold, crimson and orange. Planning a post-work hike or weekend getaway is a seasonal ritual.
Whether your annual tradition includes a trip to the North Shore’s Lake Superior cliffs or to quiet prairies speckled with oak and aspen, every region has its own quiet beauty, waiting to be explored.
These are a few of our tried-and-true Minnesota destinations with a front-row seat to autumn’s display — along with our guesstimates for when to find peak color in each region.
Duluth & the North Shore
Peak color: Approximately Sept. 29 (Grand Marais) to Oct. 6 (Duluth).
The North Shore is an essential fall destination, drawing road-trippers to Lake Superior’s rocky coastline. For a classic hike, circle Oberg Mountain, where a 2.3-mile loop trail opens to overlooks of Oberg Lake and the Sawtooth Mountains. Another favorite, the Bean and Bear Lakes loop near Silver Bay, winds past two mirrored lakes ringed by maples and aspen.
If you prefer a lift, ride the Summit Express Gondola at Lutsen Mountains up to Moose Mountain’s summit for panoramic views of forest and lake. Between hikes, stop at North Shore Winery, where small-batch ciders and reds capture the season.
Make it a long weekend with a stay right on Superior’s shore. Enjoy views from the retro-modern Cliff Dweller Hotel’s lake-facing balconies, or stay in one of Bluefin Bay’s condo-style suites, with access to a cozy fireside restaurant. Keep heading north to stay at the historic Naniboujou Lodge, which charms with its 1920s heritage and brilliantly painted Cree-inspired dining hall.
New Scenic Cafe just north of Duluth serves upscale dishes with local fish and seasonal ingredients. In Grand Marais, stop in for a casual, hearty meal at the Angry Trout Cafe or Blue Water Cafe.